Getting back to school in the fall is posing some questions and problems for school administrators who are still trying to answer those questions and solve some of the problems. Getting students to school is an especially complex problem because school districts can't afford to buy enough buses in order for students to observe social distancing.
The Advocate interviewed a number of school officials in an effort to find out if some of them had those answers and solutions that are necessary before school can begin. And when to begin is another unknown at the moment.
Larry Carter, president of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, said, "Opening schools is going to be very, very tricky." Tia Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators said her organization is most concerned about the health of students and school employees.
Cade Brumley, the new state superintendent of education, said exactly what schools will look like depends on what reopening phase the state may be in. He said the aim is for the state to provide local educators with playbooks that vary based on the state restrictions in place.
Some parents have already made up their minds about their own children. One district superintendent said some parents have already told him their children won't be back if masks are required. He added that a survey of parents showed 7 percent plan to rely on distance learning for their children's education.
The Advocate said one problem has already been addressed, thanks to $250 million from the coronavirus rescue package. Students in most school districts will have their own computers once that federal money is used.
Unfortunately, a major challenge remains, and that is the lack of internet connections, especially in rural areas. The problem is being worked on, but Brumley said it wouldn't be solved over the next month.
The newspaper said state leaders are expected to hold a news conference, possibly Thursday, to spell out some of the details of what children and parents can expect. However, Brumley said that would depend on what Gov. John Bel Edwards decides to do this week about the next reopening phase.
Brumley said state guidelines will include minimum standards and best practices, but superintendents of the state's 70 school districts need some flexibility based on conditions in their areas. Successful superintendents will be those who give first consideration to the health and safety of the state's 720,000 public school students.