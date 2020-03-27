In times of emergency, rumors spread like wildfire creating confusion and misinformation. In the current coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Administration, in cooperation with the White House, has set up a special web site to alert the public to myths currently being spread.
The website is at coronavirus.gov and it gives much useful information, including the "rumor control" section.
One malicious myth that has created problems for just about everyone is, "I need to stockpile as many groceries and supplies as I can."
The truth is, according to FEMA, "Please only buy what your family needs for a week. It is important to remember that many families may be unable to buy a supply of food and water for weeks in advance. Consumer demand has recently been exceptionally high-especially for grocery, household cleaning, and some healthcare products. Freight flows are not disrupted, but stores need time to restock."
Another myth that is confusing people is: "Only those over 60 years of age and those with existing health problems are at risk from the coronavirus."
But FEMA says: "It is unfortunate rumor that only people over 60 years of age are at risk of getting this disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), those at higher risk include older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions. However, symptoms can range from mild to severe with and may have different complications for each individual. The CDC has a list of COVID-19 symptoms you may experience. Please continue to follow the official information from the CDC."
The check out FEMA responses to other myths currently going around, check our coronavirus.gov.
Other useful information you'll find there is: "What are the symptoms?" "Who is at highest risk?" "What is social distancing?"
It also has resources for travelers, households, pregnant women & children, people who are sick, small business owners, schools, businesses, healthcare professionals, health departments, and laboratories.
You can also find the latest news and updates on the pandemic. Stay safe and healthy until this emergency is ended.