Experts say new car seat law is lifesaver

car-seat2014-09-22T10-18-37

In this 2014 archive photo, Lt. Mike Williams of the CPSO helps Aubrey Kleinpeter in her booster seat.

Louisiana's new car seat law that takes effect Aug. 1 is designed to save the lives of the state's youngest — from infancy to age 14. Dr. Joseph Kanter of the state Department of Health said over the past three years 110 children and youth in Louisiana died in vehicle crashes.

Kanter is administrator and medical director for the department's Region 1 that is based in New Orleans. He called the new law a step in the right direction.

"I can tell you, as an emergency room physician, I have grieved with families," Kanter told The Advocate. "We always want to know if there was anything that could have been done that could have helped prevent this death."

The newspaper said the current car seat law was passed in 1984 and was updated in 2009. It was based on a simple timeline tied to the child's age and weight. The new law considers the height and weight limits of car seats and whether a child can fit into a vehicle seat properly. It is designed to keep children in the back seats of vehicles until they are teenagers. Here are its four main features:

Children younger than 2 must ride in rear-facing child safety seats.Children ages 2-4 must ride in a forward facing seat with an internal harness if they have outgrown a rear facing seat. Children ages 4-9 must ride in a booster seat secured with a lap/shoulder belt. Children ages 9-12 can ride without a booster seat if their knees bend over the front edge of the seat, their back is against the seat back and the seat belt crosses their chest and not their neck. Lt. Nick Manale, a State Police spokesman, said, "It (the new law) keeps children in the most protected categories for as long as possible."

Dr. Kanter had some additional advice for parents and guardians of children. He said a law alone doesn't save lives, but safety also requires a behavior change.

Those who care for children should take advantage of free car seat inspection and installation sites throughout the state. A list of those sites can be found at www.lahighwaysafety.org.

Appointments have to be made for child safety seat fitting stations in this area that are located at State Police Troop D, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, the Lake Charles and Sulphur police and fire departments and the SEED Center across from McNeese State University.

We urge parents and guardians to take advantage of these stations to ensure that those they love are fully protected in vehicle crashes.

More from this section

Experts say new car seat law is lifesaver

  • Updated
Experts say new car seat law is lifesaver

Louisiana's new car seat law that takes effect Aug. 1 is designed to save the lives of the state's youngest — from infancy to age 14. Dr. Joseph Kanter of the state Department of Health said over the past three years 110 children and youth in Louisiana died in vehicle crashes.

Higher smoking age has many benefits

Higher smoking age has many benefits

Congress is trying to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21 — a welcome effort — but the legislation has a major loophole. It would force states to update their own smoking laws or risk losing access to federal health care dollars. However, that would open states up to pressure from the tobacc…

Time to reign in national debt

Time to reign in national debt

The Congressional Budget Office has released its 2019 Long-Term Budget Outlook, which highlights the need to rein in the growing national debt, if Congress wants to really help average income Americans.

Childhood education gets state funding

Childhood education gets state funding

Advocates for early childhood education (birth to age 3) have made a great case for state funding for the program, and some progress was made at the recent legislative session. However, providing the $86 million needed is going to take more time.

Celebrate, reflect on today’s meaning

  • Updated
Celebrate, reflect on today’s meaning

Independence Day is our great national birthday party when, 243 years ago, our nation became the United States of America. It is a day when we both celebrate and reflect on the meaning of this day.