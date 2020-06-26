Those who think that Louisiana's moving into Phase 2 of reopening the economy meant the end of COVID-19 are mistaken.
Need proof? More than 440 new positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Southwest Louisiana over the last seven-day period. That's the highest weekly total since the pandemic began, according to Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health director.
What's even more alarming is that 89 of those new cases were found in the past 24 hours. And that's not just because more tests are being done.
It's understandable that, after months of being isolated at home, residents were eager to visit with friends and eat at their favorite restaurant. However, that wasn't an open invitation to completely disregard social distancing, mask wearing or frequent hand washing.
We're in this situation today because those steps weren't followed like they should have been. Phase 2 has been extended until late July. Additionally, some local businesses have made the difficult decision to close their doors temporarily again to prevent the virus from spreading further.
Cavanaugh said young people that have been exposed to the virus may not experience severe symptoms. However, some might end up needing to be hospitalized.
At the same time, a person who tests positive for COVID-19 could pass it to someone who is more vulnerable. Think about that the next time you gather with a large group of friends.
We don't want to see any additional local businesses closing again, even for a few days. Residents who throw caution to the wind may contribute to more temporary closures.
Now is the time for everyone to step up. Those who are active on social media are being asked to change their profile picture to one in which they are wearing a mask and use the hashtag #showusyourmaskswla.
Wearing a mask isn't fun or comfortable. Social distancing isn't what we're used to. But if following these steps can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community, it's worth it.
Southwest Louisiana has seen the impacts of letting down our guard. The region can't afford to backtrack any further, especially when some simple practices could stop it from getting worse.