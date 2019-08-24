The National Guard has been playing a key role in our national defense since the very beginning of the United States.
It was the “Minute Men” of the Massachusetts militia who responded to the call of Paul Revere in 1775 to resist the occupying British Army when the redcoats tried to disarm Americans who were defending their God given rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
And in every war the country has had, the National Guard was called upon to supply a large part of the armed forces defending the nation.
In addition, the National Guard provides critical disaster relief in times of extreme emergencies, including natural disasters as well as other types of catastrophes and civil unrest.
But to keep the National Guard and reserve forces viable and vital, understanding and cooperative employers play a key role in making it all possible.
That’s why President Trump has proclaimed this week to be National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week.
“The men and women of the National Guard and Reserve make significant contributions to both our thriving economy and our strong national defense. In all facets of the civilian workforce, from small businesses to large corporations, they bring to bear considerable expertise, experience and professionalism.
“In uniform, they serve with honor and distinction as they respond to natural disasters and emergencies, train to ensure operational readiness, and deploy in support of critical operations,” the president said in the proclamation.
Trump went on to say patriotic employers provide job security when employees answer the call of duty, as well as encouragement and stability to their families during times of deployment.
“In choosing service over self-interest, these employers share in the mission of protecting our democratic principles and our Nation’s well-being,” the president said. “I commend employers who hold in high regard our National Guard and Reserve service members and their families, and who provide exemplary cooperation and partnership, often at great financial sacrifice, to Americans who nobly combine military and civilian careers.”
We join the president in expressing our thanks and gratitude to the employers “who willingly serve and sacrifice to defend and preserve our way of life.”