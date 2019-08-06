Making sure U.S. elections are secure from foreign interference has become a puzzling problem. The states need federal funding to update their voting systems, but they are worried about too much interference in what has been a longtime state responsibility.
The fact that foreign governments are meddling in our elections isn't disputed. The Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee has told the American people all 50 state election systems have been targeted and free and fair elections are under attack by the Russians and others.
The Associated Press said Russian agents "exploited the seams" between federal government expertise and ill-equipped state and local election officials. Cybersecurity experts support legislation stalled in Congress that would require states to have a voter-verified paper record of every ballot cast and require states to implement more rigorous audits of election results.
Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and member of the Intelligence Committee, said, "We would not ask a local sheriff to go to war against the missiles, planes and tanks of the Russian Army. We shouldn't ask a county election IT employee to fight a war against the full capabilities and vast resources of Russia's cyber army. That approach failed in 2016 and it will fail again."
The AP said Senate Republicans have been uninterested in taking up election security legislation because the Trump administration has already made great strides in protecting the vote. They say no more federal funds are needed beyond the $380 million in grants sent to states last year.
Some progress is being made. Homeland Security, the department given the job of securing elections, over the last two years has been working to build up trust with wary state and local officials through increased communications, training and offers of cybersecurity support. The AP said both sides say the relationship has greatly improved.
State election officials should remember what a voting technology expert said about the federal-state election connection.
"There is no question that the authority resides with the states, but Congress not only has the right but an obligation to make sure federal elections are secure," said Lawrence Norden with the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law.
We know there has been foreign election interference, so this is not the time for a turf war. Both governments have to be involved in protecting U.S. elections.