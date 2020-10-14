Despite everything Southwest Louisiana has been through in 2020, it’s important that registered voters don’t ignore this year’s election. Low voter turnout has been an ongoing problem for years. If there ever was a more important time for voters to show up at the polls, this is it.
Organizing an election during these difficult times isn’t easy. One option that can make the process easier is early voting. It lasts from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 16-27, excluding Sundays. Early ballots can be cast at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall, 900 Lakeshore Drive; the Sulphur Law Enforcement Center, 500 N. Huntington St.; and the Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road.
For Cameron Parish, early voting is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 16-27, except Sundays, at the Grand Lake Library, 10200 Gulf Hwy. Early ballots can also be cast at the Hackberry Community Center, 980 Main St., on Oct. 26 and 27. Because of Hurricane Delta, early voting is not available in the town of Cameron.
Casting an early ballot will avoid dealing with potentially long lines on election day.
This election year is unique, because the hurricanes forced nearly 70 percent of polling locations to be relocated. Most of them will be in megasites to accommodate various precincts.
Whether voters choose to cast ballots early or on election day, it’s crucial to have the choices made beforehand. Filling out a sample ballot will make for a quick election. Sample ballots, along with polling locations and precinct information can be found on the GeauxVote app, or by visiting geauxvote.com, or voterportal.sos.la.gov. For more, call the Calcasieu Registrar of Voters office at 721-4000.
The deadline to deliver a mail in ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Residents can mail them or deliver them to the registrar of voters office.
Southwest Louisiana residents understandably have a lot on their minds right now. However, registered voters shouldn’t pass up the opportunity to have their voices heard this November.