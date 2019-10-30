The charges and countercharges that have dominated the Louisiana gubernatorial contest have made it difficult for voters to determine where the truth really lies. However, that isn't the case when it comes to the state's education system.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, the two runoff candidates, have clear views about public vs. charter and private schools. Edwards is in the first camp and Rispone in the second, and they don't agree on how to give teacher pay increases, according to a report in The Advocate.
Edwards is clearly aligned with and supported by the two teacher unions, the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Education. Spokesmen for the two groups favor across-the-board pay increases until the Southern Regional Education Board average is reached, and the state is at least $1,200 behind that average.
Rispone said he favors targeted teacher pay raises, and said unnamed local school board superintendents agreed with him. The newspaper said earlier this year some legislators proposed extra pay for hard-to-fill jobs, like math, science and special education, but the move never gained political traction.
Edwards said the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) shouldn't have the right to approve charter schools in high-performing districts after local school boards reject them. Charter schools are public schools run by non-governmental boards.
Rispone said BESE has rightly closed charter schools that failed to deliver on academic and other promises. He said it hasn't been done to public schools that are rated "D" or "F."
The two candidates also disagree on the voucher program that provides state aid for some students to attend private schools. Rispone has been active in the voucher area, and said the state needs a governor who feels strongly about school choice and puts children first.
Edwards said more accountability is needed in the voucher program because some private schools have failed to produce significant gains on test scores. He said all it takes for a private school to enter the program is filling out a simple questionnaire and a visit to the schools isn't required.
Rispone was asked how he would improve public schools, and said that was one reason he supports a constitutional convention. However, he declined to spell out what changes he thinks are needed.
Edwards has opposed calling a convention. Other critics are concerned there would be no guarantees that state aid to public schools would remain stable.
Voters who are clear about their education views should have no problem picking a gubernatorial candidate when they cast their ballots on Nov. 16.