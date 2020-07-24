Early voting for the Aug. 15 election begins Saturday, July 25, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 8, for sales tax and millage renewals in Southwest Louisiana.
Early voting is a good way to conveniently cast your ballot and to make sure your voice is heard at the polls. This is for all eligible voters, not just those who expect to be absent on Aug. 15.
To cast an informed vote, before you go to the polls, go to the Louisiana Secretary of State's website at geauxvote.com and view your own precinct ballot in advance.
Ballots in Southwest Louisiana will include millage renewals in Allen and Calcasieu parishes; a millage proposition in Beauregard; a sales tax renewal and property tax proposition in Calcasieu; and a property tax renewal in Jeff Davis.
Voters need to be mindful of COVID-19 protocols when casting ballots
With strict cleaning protocols in place, voters could see wait times increase. We hope people will understand and be respectful of the volunteers who are running the polling places.
Another option is to vote by mail. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Aug. 11 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by-mail ballot online at https://www.sos. la.gov or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Aug. 14 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
Voting is a civic right that we all gain once we are 18, and we should all utilize our right to vote and be proud and grateful that we are able.