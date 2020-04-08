Getting regular exercise at a local gym isn't an option right now, with state officials ordering them closed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Closing down gyms until the coronavirus numbers begin to show signs of slowing makes sense. The last thing that should be happening right now is people working out in close quarters at gyms or elsewhere.
Some may find it challenging to get motivated enough to keep up a fitness routine at home. Still, people shouldn't neglect their overall health. In fact, there's no better time than now to start focusing on getting fit.
It's important to keep the immune system as healthy as possible to fend off any potential infections that could lead to illness.
Those working from home may not be engaging in the usual physical activity. It's important, however, to schedule some sort of fitness regimen into your weekly routine.
There are plenty of options to choose from, whether it's running, walking, bicycling or weightlifting.
Technology makes it easier than ever to find workouts. A simple search on Google or YouTube offers a plethora of resources, including weightlifting routines, cardio and yoga.
Finding an exercise video can take the guesswork out of creating a personalized routine.
Some often exercise better with a group. Doing so isn't advised, but if you choose to work out with others, make sure there is enough space between people to prevent any risk of spreading COVID-19. Remember, some people who have it may never show symptoms, yet they can still pass it on to others.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' "stay-at-home" order doesn't mean you can't go for a walk, run or bicycle ride. Just don't do it with a large group of people.
Being stuck at home for weeks on end can be difficult on a person's overall mental health. Maintaining a regular fitness routine can combat that.
At the very least, some form of exercise can make it a little easier to deal with the impact of COVID-19. It can provide a much-needed break from the constant news reports and the relentless posts on social media.
Getting regular exercise should be a priority at all times. However, staying healthy during these unprecedented times is a must.