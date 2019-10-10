nwrh_1106_voting-1
Residents cast their votes at A.A. Nelson Elementary in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

Our right to vote has and will always be one of our most important civic duties.

President Lydon B. Johnson once said, "A man without a vote is a man without protection." Don't let that be you.

Seven statewide positions are up for grabs in the primary election.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards faces two main challengers, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, both Republicans.

Also seeking re-election are incumbents for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

Voters also will decide four constitutional amendments.

In Southwest Louisiana, the ballot will include races for state representatives and senators, sheriffs, police jurors, assessors and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. There is also a clerk of court election in Allen Parish.

Special council elections are slated in Westlake, DeRidder and Leesvile with a special justice of the peace election in Calcasieu Parish.

When you have the opportunity to decide races for local government seats or ballot issues in your community, we urge you to do so.

For anyone who has doubts, remember this: People who hold offices such as mayor, city council or township trustee can propose policies or vote on issues that will affect your life — ranging from what you can do with your property to how your tax dollars are spent. With that being the case, we believe that it makes sense to research who is running for elected office in your community, and find out where they stand on the issues.

Voters who don't make it to the polls are telling the rest of us who do: "Go ahead, we'll trust you to make choices for us. We'll be happy with the decisions you make and promise not to complain a bit if local governments do things we don't like."

There's no better way for residents to get a message to public officials than by voting.

Every election is determined by the people who show up. So show up Saturday.

