Veterans Day is set aside to remember veterans of all wars who have sacrificed so much for our nation's freedom. It is also a day to show your appreciation for veterans.
But why is it important to remember veterans on this special day?
It is important because all Americans who enjoy their freedoms, their safety and their prosperity need to thank a veteran.
That "freedom is not free" may be a much over-used expression, nevertheless it is true and requires people in times of both war and peace who are willing to step up at the risk of their very lives to defend their nation.
We who appreciate the sacrifice of those men and women who serve in the armed forces, need to see that the active duty servicemen and servicewomen have the best training, equipment and support possible.
We also need to make sure that those who served, and now are veterans, receive the benefits that a grateful society has promised — be it education, vocational training, health care and other services.
Keeping faith with our active duty military and our veterans is a duty for our government, and every citizen should make sure every promise is kept to the fullest extent possible.
The United States military system is a volunteer service, and if we want to make sure it succeeds we must continue to fully support and appreciate those of us who do serve, either as a career or as a patriotic duty for one enlistment.
To fully appreciate our veterans you need to know our nation's history and the many wars and conflicts it has taken to keep us free in a very dangerous world.
Read about the wars of American history, watch documentary histories and the many movies that have been made about our past. Check out history websites on the Internet. The resources for learning are enormous.
We're still in the 50th anniversary years of the Vietnam War and the 75th anniversary years of World War II, so there is a lot out there about those conflicts.
You can also show your appreciation for our veterans by flying an American flag, attending a Veterans Day ceremony and by thanking veterans you are related to or who you know.
Have a great day.
This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Jim Beam and Mike Jones.