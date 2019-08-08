Presidential candidates keep talking about giving Americans a better health care system at a time when 9 out of 10 people in this country have health care insurance. What they need help with is the rising cost of deductibles and copays.
The Associated Press said independent experts estimate that more than half of the roughly 30 million people without insurance are eligible for coverage through existing programs. However, those rising costs are obviously a problem for many of them.
Drew Altman, president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, said, "When you have 90 percent of the American people covered and they are drowning in their health care bills, what they want to hear from politicians are plans that will address their health care costs, more than plans that will cover the remaining 10 percent."
President Trump and many Republicans want to do away with the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, which The AP said would jeopardize coverage for 20 million people. They would lose protection for patients with pre-existing conditions and other provisions of Obamacare that many people find extremely beneficial.
Trump earlier said his administration is working on a plan that would provide "phenomenal health care" and contain the popular provisions of Obamacare at less expense. Republican congressmen have made similar promises in their many unsuccessful attempts to "repeal and replace" Obamacare.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., one of the Democratic candidates, wants to build on the current system, not replace it entirely. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, wants to replace Obamacare with a health care program for all Americans that has no copays or deductibles.
The AP said other countries that Sanders says provide coverage for everyone don't offer benefits as generous as he is proposing. It adds that the Sanders plan would be costly and would have a difficult time passing.
Since their futile attempts to repeal Obamacare, many Republican lawmakers have tried to avoid the issue altogether. However, Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana's senior U.S. senator, isn't among that number.
Cassidy is now working with Democrats to try and make some sensible changes to Obamacare rather than repealing the entire law. The changes might also tackle the copay and deductible problem.
We think what Cassidy is doing is a much better solution than some of the costly ideas like Medicare for all being advocated by Democratic presidential candidates.
This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Mike Jones and Jim Beam.