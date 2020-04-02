"We're asking people to stay at home because it's safe. The reality is, for many people, home is anything but safe."
Hillar Moore III, district attorney of East Baton Rouge Parish, made those comments because he knows first-hand what domestic abuse is like. Moore, local leaders and advocates for victims of domestic abuse said they would face increased danger while they are trapped inside with their abusers.
The Advocate interviewed law enforcement officials in an effort to shine the light on domestic abuse that is clearly taking place during the coronavirus pandemic. The American Press over the last week reported 33 domestic abuse incidents occurred during that time in this area.
Moore said his area already appears to see a spike in those type cases, but it is too soon to know the actual statistics. The district attorney said he worries that the COVID-19 outbreak during the rest of 2020 may look like 2017. That was the year after flooding when the parish had 14 domestic violence deaths.
The Baton Rouge police chief said data from the last two weeks indicates that battery and assaults are up, which is a cause for concern even as overall crime is down. An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office captain said although domestic violence calls are lower than usual this time of year, that doesn't necessarily mean domestic violence incidents have lessened.
Capt. Chiquita Broussard said, "I think that with the situation of domestic violence, if you're in the presence of your abuser, it's hard to call for help. And just because these numbers are down now doesn't mean we won't see an increase after the crisis."
An advocate for victims said, "Just because we have a crisis in our community, it doesn't mean domestic violence comes to an end. I want you to know that domestic violence is 365 days a year."
Community leaders said it is important for residents to reach out to friends, co-workers or family members they believe may be in abusive relationships or situations, imploring them to check in and let their loved ones know about resources available.
Victims in this area can call law enforcement agencies or the Oasis Safe Haven for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence at (337) 436-4552 or the statewide toll-free number at (888) 411-1333.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline website (www.thehotline.org) is available 24 hours a day, and that is where victims can review how to develop a safety plan while living with an abuser.