Now that phase one of reopening the Louisiana economy is starting following the coronavirus shutdown, we can look forward to a return to normalcy that should be just around the corner.

While we can expect changes, small business owners are among the most creative and self-starting type of people around and we can be assured they will be doing everything possible to bring their customers back. This process will be critical to Southwest Louisiana regaining its status as one of the most dynamic and prosperous parts of the state.

There should be no conflict between a healthy populace and a healthy economy. We need both and there is no reason why we can't have both.

Small businesses offer a wide variety of services with many unique challenges and each one will have to adapt to the new realities that are being imposed on them. That's where individual creativity will come in.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has some tips and advice for business owners that may be helpful. You can find their article, "Ready to Reopen: A Playbook for Your Small Business," at https://www.uschamber.com/co/start/strategy/small-business-coronavirus-reopening-guide.

It reviews the challenges that small businesses are facing in reopening and has a link to a state-by-state guide to the reopening guidelines of each state.

For Louisiana, you can find to Gov. Edward's guidelines at:

https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/docs/covid/Roadmap-to-Resilient-Louisiana-FINAL.pdf.

Of course, every business needs customers and consumers can do their part in helping revive Southwest Louisiana's economy by shopping local whenever possible. The governor also has recommendations that apply to everyone.

The Chamber gives this bit of general advice to small businesses: "The businesses that will survive and thrive are the ones that can be flexible and adaptable to consumers' new and evolving needs. You'll need to plan carefully and understand not only what may need to change about your business, but what new growth opportunities may exist for you in a post-pandemic world."

We wish our small business community every success and encourage our entire community to support them.

