Patrick Hall, 40, of Central in East Baton Rouge Parish came home from work on June 29 with what he believed was a sinus infection. Hall, married with two children, died on Aug. 5 of COVID-19, the deadly coronavirus pandemic disease.

Hall's wife, Jaime, with daily Facebook posts, described his condition and treatment in what The Advocate called "painstaking detail." She chronicled what happened in between those two dates, and it is a story for those that don't take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

After testing positive for the virus, Hall, a few days later, was rushed to the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center. His wife and two children, ages 21 and 17, also tested positive. They were either asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms.

"A roller coaster is the only way I knew how to describe it," his widow said. "We buckled up. Sometimes we had to tighten those seat belts a little tighter. We didn't get off until the end."

The diagnosis was a shock, she said, but the most painful elements of the last month was being forced to witness her giant protector of a husband deteriorate before her eyes. Jaime said her "big, strong husband was just this frail man just lying in his bed."

Patrick was born in Baton Rouge, but spent his childhood and adolescence in Destrehan in St. Charles Parish. He loved everything about the outdoors, his wife said. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University where he met Jaime.

The Advocate said they finished school, got married and started their life together in Central. Patrick started a career in auto finance. He stood 6 feet, 3 inches and weighed close to 300 pounds.

When the coronavirus arrived, Jaime said her husband was someone who didn't necessarily believe he had anything to fear. He was healthy and active, only 40 years old — why would COVID-19 do anything to him?

"It goes to show it can affect anybody," his wife said.

Hall's family couldn't see him for most of his hospitalization because of the precautions that were taken, but they said the medical staff at Ochsner kept them well informed.

The Hall's two children, who had recovered from mild cases, donated plasma for other patients. They said they couldn't help their dad, but they could help others.

Jaime Hall's advice is to never give up hope and to trust in God. She added, "I'm not saying it's easy, because there's lots of people who say how strong we are. No, it's God. It's our faith. That's how we're still going."

