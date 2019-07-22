City Council is making good use of surplus

Drainage is a topic that certainly has Lake Charles residents talking. But Mayor Nic Hunter said that residents are just as concerned about the conditions of area roadways.
Last week, the City Council agreed to add $5 million to the existing budget for infrastructure work, thanks to a surplus in the current fiscal year and some expenditures being under budget. Doing so will help cover the costs of keeping city roads in good shape.
The increase brings the total cost of infrastructure repairs to $13.3 million, a 56 percent increase from the $8.5 million allocated in last year's budget.
So, what does the extra money cover? It pays for asphalt overlays, intersection improvements, road striping, sidewalk repairs and more covered bus stops.
More than $2.5 million was added to street and intersection improvements and asphalt overlays, with total spending being just over $10 million.
Repairs and construction to city sidewalks, along with street striping, each got an extra $1 million.
Nearly 25 existing bus stops in the city will be covered with the extra money. Spending went from $49,750 to nearly $300,000.
Hunter said this will help residents waiting for city buses to escape hot summer days or rainfall.
Having the ability to use additional funding for improving infrastructure is a luxury the city may not have every year. But at least it's taking advantage of the opportunity to make some much-needed fixes while it can.
The city has seen growth over the last few years, which eventually has led to more traffic and more stress on roadways. It's better to address these roadways now, instead of letting them get worse, and more expensive, over time.
Some improvements included in the supplemental infrastructure package are in older areas of the city that need attention.
Residents who are concerned about drainage need not worry. Hunter said the money being used for road repairs won't replace any money set aside for drainage work.
City Council members made the right move in directing these extra dollars toward a much-needed service.