The building that housed the former YMCA in downtown Lake Charles has seen its share of tough times ever since Hurricane Rita damaged it in 2005.
Past efforts to restore the Kirby Street building to its former glory were unsuccessful. Years progressed, and it succumbed to further neglect, along with suffering additional damages from trespassers.
Two years ago, the building was donated by the Kirby Street Center for Community Enrichment Board to the Boy Scouts of America, Calcasieu Area Council. Since then, efforts continue to clear the building of debris.
Instead of having the building be a stand-alone location for the Boy Scouts, the plan calls for it to serve various local nonprofits.
It's an ambitious plan, with an estimated $8-10 million capital campaign to renovate the building. Mike Beer, the Calcasieu council scout executive/CEO, is optimistic.
After meeting with the Lake Charles Downtown Development Authority earlier this month, Beer said more than a dozen agencies have said they are interested in renting space inside the building once it is renovated.
He compared the building's concept as somewhere in between the SEED Center on Ryan Street and the Central School Arts and Humanities Center, also on Kirby Street.
The pool, which longtime YMCA visitors remember fondly, could be altered to have a 5-foot depth throughout. He said the building that houses the pool needs "a complete gut job."
One way the building can get more use is by turning the indoor racquetball courts into an archery range. Beer admitted racquetball courts aren't used as much as they used to be. Meanwhile, he said the Lake Charles Archery Club could use the archery range regularly.
More than 90 percent of the gym floor remains in good condition. Beer said the space could be used as an event center or could be rented out by a new local church.
For now, the building still needs a thorough cleaning before these other plans can be initiated. Those wanting to volunteer should call Beer at 436-3376.
There are plenty of steps left before a Lake Charles landmark can have new life. Any progress is certainly welcome in reaching that goal.