Drainage Board graphic

Change can sometimes be difficult. But it may be necessary, especially when it comes to institutions that have been in place for many years.

Consolidating the seven drainage boards in Calcasieu Parish to two didn't have universal support at first. Some drainage board members, the public and police jurors had reservations about such a drastic change.

The Police Jury's vote in March to shrink the districts wasn't unanimous. Four voted against it, saying some of their constituents weren't on board.

Since that vote, it seems that some police jurors who had concerns are pleased with how the transition has played out. District 12 Police Juror Judd Bares said in a June meeting that the residents he represents were excited.

"They see that this is going to be better than they ever thought it would be," he said.

The parish sought to have fewer drainage districts to help streamline operations while maintaining coverage in every area. Before, the policies and procedures within each district were varied.

Now, one drainage district represents the east side of the parish, and the other represents the west side. The east Calcasieu district took in four districts, and the west Calcasieu district took in three.

Mike Wittler, board president for the eastern district, said the effort will improve overall work and could save money. At the board's first meeting Aug. 1, he was optimistic about the future, saying, "I think we can make this work."

Alberto Galan, with the office of the parish administrator, said the goal is for board members to have more of an influence.

Having fewer boards isn't the sole fix when it comes to the parish's drainage issues. Some things may need to be updated or improved over time.

What's encouraging for now is that Calcasieu Parish staff and these new drainage board members are looking at what's best over the long term.

This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Jim Beam and Mike Jones.

More from this section

Current health care system serves many

  • Updated
Current health care system serves many

Presidential candidates keep talking about giving Americans a better health care system at a time when 9 out of 10 people in this country have health care insurance. What they need help with is the rising cost of deductibles and copays.

Honor Purple Heart veterans today

Honor Purple Heart veterans today

Today is National Purple Heart Day, a day set aside to recognize and honor our military veterans who were killed or mortally wounded and those who were wounded in action and survived.

Election security requires cooperation

  • Updated

Making sure U.S. elections are secure from foreign interference has become a puzzling problem. The states need federal funding to update their voting systems, but they are worried about too much interference in what has been a longtime state responsibility.

Voters challenged to make difference

Voters challenged to make difference

A high turnover of seats in the Louisiana Legislature could make the statewide elections in October and November some of the most important in the state’s recent history. Three well-respected nonpartisan organizations are going all out to get voters involved because they are the only ones wh…

US still receiving goodwill for D-Day

US still receiving goodwill for D-Day

Americans who returned to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day —  the Allied landing for the liberation of Europe from Nazi tyranny — found many Europeans there still grateful to the United States and other allies.

Medical marijuana needs more testing

Medical marijuana needs more testing

Even though medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Louisiana and is reportedly becoming available at licensed dispensaries across the state, there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding it.