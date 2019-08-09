Change can sometimes be difficult. But it may be necessary, especially when it comes to institutions that have been in place for many years.
Consolidating the seven drainage boards in Calcasieu Parish to two didn't have universal support at first. Some drainage board members, the public and police jurors had reservations about such a drastic change.
The Police Jury's vote in March to shrink the districts wasn't unanimous. Four voted against it, saying some of their constituents weren't on board.
Since that vote, it seems that some police jurors who had concerns are pleased with how the transition has played out. District 12 Police Juror Judd Bares said in a June meeting that the residents he represents were excited.
"They see that this is going to be better than they ever thought it would be," he said.
The parish sought to have fewer drainage districts to help streamline operations while maintaining coverage in every area. Before, the policies and procedures within each district were varied.
Now, one drainage district represents the east side of the parish, and the other represents the west side. The east Calcasieu district took in four districts, and the west Calcasieu district took in three.
Mike Wittler, board president for the eastern district, said the effort will improve overall work and could save money. At the board's first meeting Aug. 1, he was optimistic about the future, saying, "I think we can make this work."
Alberto Galan, with the office of the parish administrator, said the goal is for board members to have more of an influence.
Having fewer boards isn't the sole fix when it comes to the parish's drainage issues. Some things may need to be updated or improved over time.
What's encouraging for now is that Calcasieu Parish staff and these new drainage board members are looking at what's best over the long term.
This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Jim Beam and Mike Jones.