If the Lake Charles area is undercounted in the 2020 census by just 5 percent, that could mean a loss of $15 million in federal funding to area agencies over the next decade. Unfortunately, the national response rate so far is only 64 percent, and Louisiana is 6 points behind that at 58 percent.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said falling short in the count could adversely affect funding for schools, roads and hospitals. Losing another member of Congress is another possibility, and Louisiana has lost too many already.
Citizens are required by law to answer the census, and it takes only about 10 minutes to do it online. A census worker will definitely visit those who don't respond. Data collection will end Sept. 30, which is a month sooner than previously announced, so time is running out.
Janea Jamison, director of the Count Me In campaign of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, said every time someone goes uncounted, Louisiana loses out on $2,291. The coalition is a non-partisan, non-profit statewide organization that said it wants to shift power back to the people.
Jamison, whose comments appeared in The Advocate, said the national response rate is the lowest in modern history, requiring census-takers to collect in-person responses for more people than ever before. She said only 74 percent of Louisianans have an at-home internet connection.
Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could be hampered, she said, if Louisiana is underrepresented in the census. It increases funding for health-prone states with a high poverty rate, "and Louisiana desperately needs every dollar of federal funding we can get."
Jamison said it is especially important to count black, brown, and indigenous and immigrant communities because when they are under-represented benefits are given to other communities.
"The census is the foundation of our democracy," Jamison said. "When done correctly, it benefits everyone. We must give all our communities, and the Census Bureau workers, the time they need to produce a complete count."
A recent report by The Associated Press said census takers are running into roadblocks in their efforts to make accurate census counts. Some residents won't answer the door, and others refuse to give the complete information that is necessary.
"Complete the census if you haven't already, urge your family, friends and neighbors to do the same…," Jamison said. "The future of Louisiana and our country depends on it."
We plan to keep reminding our readers about the importance of the census, and we hope they will take that responsibility seriously for their own benefit.