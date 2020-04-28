U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's profession as a doctor has been invaluable in helping states deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and Louisiana's senior senator has worked well with state and local officials. So it's no surprise that he and a fellow senator are working together to get financial aid to state and local governments.
Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, are proposing a $500 billion fund to aid state and local governments across the country that have lost millions in tax revenues. Their states are among the hardest-hit states from the coronavirus, surpassed only by New York.
The Advocate reported their proposal would be the fourth congressional rescue package. The first package totaled $2.2 trillion, and the subsequent two were designed to bolster parts of that expenditure.
Cassidy said the plight of New Orleans that became a hot spot for the COVID-19, the deadly coronavirus disease, has been locked down for weeks. That brought tourism, the major draw for the city, to a complete halt; and tax revenues from hotels, restaurants, bars and shops nosedived.
"That tax base is gone," Cassidy said. "For that city to be able to recover, we need to provide those essential services.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is facing a $150 million deficit and its Sewerage & Water Board may not be able to pay its upcoming bills.
Newsweek reported the senators' State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition (SMART) bill would distribute the money according to population, infection rates and revenue loss. It's the exact amount requested by the National Governors Association, which Newsweek said is a feat, considering the partisan infighting that has surrounded legislation related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
If approved, the $500 billion would be divided three ways. One-third would go to all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The rest would be divided according to a state's share of total U.S. infection rate and the loss of revenue governments have experienced because of the coronavirus shutdowns.
Newsweek said the legislation includes counties and town with populations of 50,000 or greater. The current threshold is 500,000. However, the magazine said even with the expansion thousands of cities would still likely be excluded.
Even if the Cassidy-Menendez legislation is approved, states and local governments will still be facing some budget cuts because of the coronavirus. However, the proposal would go a long way towards easing future state and local budget crises.