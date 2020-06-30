Louisiana is ahead of the game when it comes to allowing remote cameras in the state's nursing homes. The Associated Press reported Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has renewed interest in legislation allowing families to put cameras inside the homes to help see how loved ones are doing.
Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, was sponsor of Act 596 of the 2018 state legislative session that authorized nursing home residents or their legal representatives to have monitoring devices installed in residents' rooms.
Cameras were first seen as a way to identify elder abuse and neglect, but visitation bans at nursing homes because of the pandemic are seen as a way for many families to get information. One AARP official in Connecticut said some facilities aren't great about sharing information about what's going on in the homes.
Anna Doroghazi said, "For me, this isn't about a gotcha game with nursing home staff. I think, especially now, people are doing their best. They're showing up. They're doing a good job. But for me, cameras are really about peace of mind for family members."
The Louisiana law says the nursing home resident or their legal representative have to give notice of the installation to the nursing homes, the recordings must include a record of the date and time, the resident pays for the device and has to give their written consent for the installation.
Talbot's bill passed the House and Senate unanimously. Nursing homes are required, at the time of a person's admission, to notify the future resident of his or her right to have a monitoring device installed. If a roommate objects to installing a camera, the nursing home has to offer to move either resident to another shared or private room that is available at the time of the request.
The AP said about a dozen states already have laws or regulations in place allowing residents and their families to install video cameras, subject to certain rules. One family member of a resident said the cameras help alleviate frustration at not being able to see first-hand what has been happening during no-visitation rules.
An Ohio Democrat said she has heard from numerous families since the pandemic hit who haven't been able to see their relatives for months and now want to install cameras. "People are now understanding the urgency of why we need this implemented. You feel kind of helpless."
The foresight of Talbot and his colleagues to give nursing home cameras unanimous support has given the state an always welcome positive image.