The exact date when work on a new Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge will begin remains as unclear today as it has been for the last decade. And as each year passes, the cost of a new bridge becomes more and more expensive.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, gave an encouraging statement last week. He said the bridge could break ground by 2021, and an environmental impact statement could be done next month.
Higgins said Louisiana is "not quite there yet" on some steps that will make the project eligible for federal funding. They include a finalized bridge plan and the environmental impact statement.
Under the traditional model, the federal government would cover 90 percent of the bridge cost, with the state paying the remaining 10 percent. Higgins said he has "complete confidence" the federal funding will be secured.
Higgins backed up the promise President Donald Trump made when visiting Hackberry in May that a new I-10 bridge would be built upon his re-election. He said Trump made a similar promise to him in a private conversation. If Trump wins a second term, let's hope he makes good on his word.
Gov. John Bel Edwards also pledged $85 million in next year's capital outlay budget to cover the state's 10 percent share.
What if these sources can't deliver on their promises? There's the option of using a public-private partnership to get the bridge built. The proposal was introduced by the I-10 bridge task force appointed by the Chamber/Southwest Louisiana in January. A private company would pay for design and construction costs. Those costs would be repaid through tolls set by the company in its bid package.
The idea of tolls has its supporters and detractors. If you've driven on interstates in Texas, chances are you've paid a toll at some point. However, is it fair for locals to be charged a toll every time they have to cross the bridge to go to work or visit family?
Higgins said he doesn't dislike tolls altogether, but he wouldn't want local residents to be forced to pay a toll for using a new I-10 bridge.
If tolls are determined to be the best option in getting the bridge built quicker than the traditional method, hopefully Southwest Louisiana residents will be exempt from paying them. There are enough out-of-town drivers who already use the I-10 bridge to pass through that wouldn't think twice about paying them.
Residents already know a new I-10 bridge is beyond overdue. It's time for federal and state officials to work together and finish the steps needed to move this critical project forward.
We've waited long enough.