A welcome addition is coming to our community — something that will give our local children a safe place to hang out with friends, learn life skills and create bright futures.
This week it was announced a Boys & Girls Club location is being established in Lake Charles at the Columbus Circle Recreation Center, 3520 Greinwich Blvd. It's the first expansion by the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana into a new community in nearly 20 years.
The club serves children ages 6 to 18 and offers after-school and summer activities, such as help with academics, character building, recreation and healthy lifestyle choices.
The Boys & Girls Club of Louisiana pursued the project 5-6 months ago. Missy Bienvenu Andride, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, said communities across southern Louisiana have expressed a need for a club.
"This conversation started with a group in Lake Charles," she said. "In addition to that group of people really staying committed and remaining persistent, I had to also look at my organization and say ‘Are we ready to go into another community?' "
Bienvenu Andride said she wants the center to be a place for youth to succeed.
"No matter what the circumstances of their lives are, the Boys & Girls Club should be a place for them," she said.
The organization works to help kids finish school and learn about their future options, whether it be college, trade schools or employment. Without this guidance and the mentorship available at the clubs, many of these kids wouldn't be able to see their full potential.
We're glad to see the organization making a home in our community. Thank you for choosing to come.