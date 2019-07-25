Bill would be good for LNG industry

A bill is being considered by the U.S. Senate that would advance the LNG industry and would be especially good for Southwest Louisiana.
The bill, the Small Scale LNG Access Act (S. 816), is being sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., John Kennedy, R-La., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
The bill was recently passed by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and is now awaiting a vote by the full senate. The committee also approved the Launching Energy Advance and Development through Innovations for Natural Gas Act, also called the LEADING Act, to promote the use of natural gas.
"The Small Scale LNG Access Act unleashes the potential of American natural gas, creating good-paying jobs for hardworking families in Louisiana," Cassidy said. "To further American dominance in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the LEADING Act invests in innovative technology which will lower our carbon footprint. The passage of my proposals show the United State leading by example."
Kennedy noted that Louisiana "already leads the world in large-scale LNG exports."
"Entering the market to export small-scale LNG shipments will lead to even more well-paying jobs for Louisiana workers. This bill is about creating opportunities for our families in an industry with limitless potential."
Rubio added, "I thank my colleagues on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee for marking up and passing this important bill to expedite approval of small-scale natural gas exports, strengthen an emerging sector of Florida's economy, and bolster our existing ties with Caribbean and Latin American nations."
He also pointed out the law will make sure dictators in the region, such as those running Cuba and Venezuela, cannot benefit from expedited access to American energy exports.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Energy finalized a rule to expedite approval of small-scale exports of natural gas and S. 816 would codify the DOE's rule and ensure long-term stability for investment.
This bill would be especially good for Southwest Louisiana and will hopefully be approved by the full Senate and House of Representatives.