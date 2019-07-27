The National Park Service has some important safety information about swimming in natural waters. “Swimming in open, natural waters (e.g. lakes, rivers, streams, oceans) is very different from swimming in pools,” said Karlie Roland of the National Park Service.
“Natural waters can change in depth unexpectedly, going from shallow to deep in just a few steps,” Roland said. “Natural waters can have swift currents, waterfall, cold temperatures, and underwater hazards such as trees and boulders.
In addition, distances between shorelines are very deceiving and the weather can change very quickly. Even the strongest swimmers can be overcome by these conditions, the spokesman added.
The NPS advises before going on your nature adventure, make sure you check the “Plan your Visit” section on the park website at www.nps.gov or contact the park to find out about water recreation regulations.
Here are some safety tips from the NPS:
– Wear a life jacket - It is important to wear a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket at all times when recreating in open natural water, even when boating.
– Learn to swim - Get your swimming basics down. Be realistic about your swimming abilities and understand your limits, along with everyone else’s who is traveling with you.
– Swim in designated lifeguard areas - Some national parks have designated swimming areas where lifeguards are on duty. Consider choosing to swim in an area where a lifeguard is available.
– Check the weather forecast at the park - Check the weather forecast and look for park alerts the day of your trip to ensure that conditions are optimal for water recreation.
– Watch for currents - Moving water is more powerful than the strongest swimmer. It is also deceptively dangerous. Do not let moving water fool you. Even wading in shallow water can pull you off your feet. Stay far enough back from moving water so that an accidental slip on wet rocks will not cause you to fall into the current and be swept away.
– Don’t drink or use drugs - Alcohol and drugs impact your judgement and coordination, especially if you attempt to swim and are not wearing an approved U.S. Coast Guard life jacket.
– If you don’t know, don’t swim - If you don’t know the regulations, if you aren’t familiar with the water or the hazards that may be present, or if you don’t have a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket, don’t attempt to swim.
Enjoy the outdoors but be sure to to follow all NPS tips about water safety when swimming or boating. For more safety details, check the NPS web site.