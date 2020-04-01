Battle of Okinawa

Today, April 1, marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa, Empire of Japan, which was the last major battle of World War II.

The campaign involved all the major services of the armed forces, including the Army, Marines and Navy.

The battle lasted from April 1 to June 22, 1945. American forces included 103,00 soldiers, 88,000 Marines and 18,000 Navy personnel on land, plus many more at sea and in the air.

The casualties for the United States were horrendous. U.S. casualties numbered 82,000 (including non-battle casualties). Direct battle deaths were 4,907 Navy, 4,675 Army and 2,938 Marines. Men who died later from wounds and other causes are not included.

The high Navy casualties were mainly the result of attacks by 1,465 Japanese kamikaze suicide planes on the U.S. fleet, which resulted in 36 U.S. ships being sunk and another 368 damaged. Navy hospital corpsmen were serving with Marine rifle companies and Navy Seabees were also serving on land. The British Pacific fleet supplemented the U.S. fleet.

Lt. Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner, commander of the Tenth Army, was killed in action on June 18, 1945. He was the highest-ranking officer killed in battle during the war. A day later, Brigadier General Claudius Miller Easley was killed by Japanese machine gunfire.

There were also 23 Medals of Honors awarded from the Okinawa campaign, many of which were awarded posthumously.

Japanese losses were much worse. The U.S. estimate 110,071 Japanese soldiers killed in battle. The total includes Okinawan conscripts. Another 16,346 Japanese and Okinawan holdouts were captured the next several months after the battle.

Making the battle even more horrifying was the Japanese military coerced Okinawan civilians to commit suicide rather than surrender to the Americans, including women and children. There were 149,425 Okinawan civilians killed, committed suicide or were missing.

The appalling casualties that occurred on both Okinawa and Iwo Jima gave Americans a preview of just how costly in human lives the pending invasion of the main Japanese Islands would be.

This is a good time to remember those who served in the Battle of Okinawa, which did much to bring an end to the war in the Pacific.

More from this section

Stimulus bill gives businesses lifeline

Stimulus bill gives businesses lifeline

The $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress is considered a major benefit for businesses struggling to stay open. Forgivable loans available for Louisiana businesses, for example, would allow them to cover their operating costs for eight weeks.

State has connection to high-demand item

State has connection to high-demand item

Toilet paper has become a major news topic during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and Louisiana has a close connection to the subject. The Georgia-Pacific Port Hudson plant near Zachary is running at full speed to produce toilet paper for two major companies.

FEMA busts virus myths

FEMA busts virus myths

In times of emergency, rumors spread like wildfire creating confusion and misinformation. In the current coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Administration, in cooperation with the White House, has set up a special web site to alert the public to myths currently being spread.

Team mentality needed right now

Team mentality needed right now

Public school systems certainly faced a difficult choice when they discontinued the feeding sites that serviced thousands of school-age children across Southwest Louisiana in order to adhere more strictly to social distancing orders. The risk was high, and staff needed to be considered, inde…

State is benefiting from health waivers

State is benefiting from health waivers

Louisiana is one of 13 states that have received Medicaid waiver requests from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that are designed to speed up responses to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Seema Verma, CMS administrator, said the waivers were approved with…

Louisiana has high nursing home rate

Louisiana has high nursing home rate

Louisiana is among the top three states for nursing homes reporting confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases. A news report in The Advocate said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) named Louisiana, Georgia and New York as the three states based on data from the Centers for Disease…