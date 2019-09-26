Amendment 3 on the Oct. 12 statewide election ballot would authorize the Board of Tax Appeals to rule on constitutional questions. The American Press recommends a yes vote on the amendment.
Currently, businesses or individuals can appeal to the state Board of Tax Appeals regarding decisions made by either the state Department of Revenue or a local taxing authority. The three-person board includes attorneys, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, with experience and credentials in tax law.
The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) Guide to the 2019 Constitutional Amendments states that the board can hear disputes on taxes and fees. However, it cannot "declare tax laws, ordinances or tax collector actions as unconstitutional."
Cases that only partially have to do with unconstitutionality must be heard by a district court. Because of this, resolution could be delayed by more than a year.
That's where the amendment comes into play. It proposes letting the Board of Tax Appeals rule on the state or federal constitutionality of issues involving taxes and fees. PAR said the amendment would let decisions by the board be appealed to state courts. Also, taxpayers still have the option to bring their case to a district court.
PAR argues that the amendment would free taxpayers of having to wait for months or years to get a resolution on their cases. It would also lower the costs associated with lengthy delays. Approving the amendment would put Louisiana more in line with other states that have taken similar steps to update the procedure of tax disputes.
On the other hand, PAR said that the amendment would change the standard that solely relies on courts to determine whether something falls in line with the state or U.S. Constitution. Because the Board of Tax Appeals members are appointed, instead of elected, the amendment may open up the process of ruling on constitutionality to undue influence. PAR said there "is no evidence that the current system fails to resolve issues correctly."
One big issue lies with taxpayers getting a refund if the state collects an unconstitutional tax. Amendment 3 would offer taxpayers that remedy, instead of the state retaining that money.
State Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Moss Bluff, sponsored the amendment, which the House approved unanimously. All business and taxpayer groups are backing the amendment.
The American Press believes a change is needed and recommends a vote for the amendment.