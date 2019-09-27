Ballot Measures graphic

Constitutional Amendment 4 on the Oct. 12 ballot would give New Orleans a tax exemption for affordable, residential housing, but on examination, the negatives outweigh the positives. We recommend a no vote.

The amendment would establish property tax exemptions, only in New Orleans, for residential properties that provide affordable housing. Developments over 15 units and short-term rental properties, such as for Airbnb lodging, would be ineligible, according to the evaluation of the Louisiana Public Affairs Research Council's Guide to the 2019 Constitutional Amendments.

In the argument for the amendment, the guide notes that giving government another tool to handle local issues such as affordable housing only makes sense. One argument for the amendment is a genuine need for more affordable housing in New Orleans.

An argument against, however, points out Amendment 4 could diminish a critical and evolving revenue base for New Orleans at a time when a disproportionate portion of city property is already exempted.

The against argument also notes that low-priced owner-occupied homes already benefit from the $75,000 homestead exemption. There are also several state and federal programs that exist to address urban housing problems

"The definition of ‘affordable' could be made so broad that the program could give a tax break to developers more than to actual home dwellers," the guide notes.

It may also make citizens who enjoy the tax break less sensitive to the impact of higher tax millage proposals that would be burdensome to other property owners in the future. In addition, there is a danger that it could increase pressure to raise other taxes, as well.

Perhaps the most persuasive argument against this amendment is it creates a high risk for abuse and favoritism. This state does not need more incentives for public corruption.

And finally, giving this new authority only to New Orleans could cause a rush of other parishes and municipalities seeking further constitutional amendments that want the same authority. Creating inequality in government could be dangerous.

On balance, there are too many possible negatives to Amendment 4, and we recommend a no vote.

More from this section

Amendment 3 would bring needed change

Amendment 3 would bring needed change

Amendment 3 on the Oct. 12 statewide election ballot would authorize the Board of Tax Appeals to rule on constitutional questions. The American Press recommends a yes vote on the amendment.

Second amendment would benefit many children across La.

  • Updated
Second amendment would benefit many children across La.

Amendment 2 on the Oct. 12 statewide election ballot is designed to add schools to the list of those already benefiting from Louisiana's Education Excellence Fund. The American Press recommends a yes vote on the amendment.

Amendment 1 good for state’s economy

Amendment 1 good for state’s economy

Amendment 1 on the Oct. 12 statewide election ballot is designed to protect business property stored in Louisiana that is headed offshore from being taxed by local parish tax assessors. The American Press recommends a yes vote on the amendment.

Four constitutional amendments on ballot

  • Updated
Four constitutional amendments on ballot

Louisiana voters on Oct. 12 will decide the fate of four proposed amendments to the state constitution. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) has once again done an independent, non-partisan review of the 2019 proposals.

Uninsured numbers good news for state

  • Updated
Uninsured numbers good news for state

Louisiana has more people with health care coverage than ever before, and that reality is definitely worth celebrating in a state that doesn't always chalk up enviable records. The decision of Gov. John Bel Edwards to expand Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for low-income Amer…

Grant a welcome boost for port

  • Updated
Grant a welcome boost for port

Protecting Southwest Louisiana's valuable economic development engines is a must, especially considering how vulnerable the area is to hurricanes and other disasters.