Vaping Concerns graphic
American Press

The Louisiana Department of Health has issued an alert on the growing number of people who have been hospitalized with severe pulmonary disease associated with using e-cigarette products. This form of smoking is also known as "vaping."

The department is asking physicians and other health care providers to report these suspect cases to state health officials. The department is also advising physicians to ask all of their patients who report using e-cigarettes within the past 90 days about signs and symptoms of pulmonary illness.

In Louisiana — as of Sept. 4 and the prior two weeks to that date — there were nine cases of pulmonary illness reported to health officials.

These cases have been reported from throughout the state with ages ranging from 20-33. There are no deaths in Louisiana associated with this illness.

In the nation, however, there have been five deaths confirmed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon confirmed as related to vaping as of Sept. 6.

Also as of that date, more than 450 possible cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarettes have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 33 states, including Louisiana and one U.S. territory.

In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recommendation for consumers to protect themselves by avoiding Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remains deeply concerned about these incidents and is working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local public health partners to investigate them as quickly as possible," a spokesman said.

The CDC added that no evidence of infectious diseases has been identified; therefore lung illnesses are likely associated with chemical exposure.

The CDC also said the investigation has not identified any specific substance or e-cigarette product linked to all cases.

Many patients report using e-cigarette products with liquids that contain cannabinoid.

Please pay heed to these alerts and recommendations from health officials until this health crisis is resolved.

Today we remember the horrors and heroism of Sept. 11, 2001, one of the darkest days in this country's history.

