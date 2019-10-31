This weekend is what I like to call the "McNeese football schedule eclipse."
I'll get to exactly what that means in a second. But like most eclipses, you definitely want to be there to see it in person. What fun would it be to watch it on TV? If you're able-bodied, get out and watch it.
So what is this "McNeese football schedule eclipse" that I speak of? It's simple. The Cowboys are playing at home and LSU is on its bye week. It's a bit more common than most eclipses in that it happens every year or two.
Last year it was on Oct. 27 when McNeese hosted Central Arkansas for homecoming in quarterback Cody Orgeron's first career collegiate start. In 2016, the Cowboys hosted Abilene Christian, also for homecoming, and defeated the Wildcats 33-14. Before that, you have to jump a few years back to 2013, when McNeese hosted a nationally ranked Southeastern Louisiana team and lost 41-7.
The LSU bye means that Alabama is on the horizon for the Tigers. But what does that school in Baton Rouge's off week have to do with McNeese?
Well, it takes away one excuse for not showing up on time to a McNeese game. There are plenty of Cowboys fans who double as LSU fans, and there's nothing wrong with that. But there tends to be a lot of complaints about attendance at Cowboy Stadium when there are normally plenty of fans sitting outside at their tailgate spot, watching LSU play whoever it plays. Afterwards they might wander inside to watch McNeese.
If that's not you, then these words aren't for you. If it don't apply, let it fly.
But if you find yourself reading this and think that this could be you, then you have no reason to not be inside Cowboy Stadium for kickoff at 4 p.m. Or 4:05 p.m. since this game is being televised. Either way, you get my point.
Mad about the start time? Sorry to say, but that's just too bad. You've known about this kickoff time for months now. If you still have a grudge about not kicking off at 6 p.m. then I really just don't know what to tell you. The high temperature on Saturday isn't even supposed to reach 70 degrees, and the low could be in the 40s with a 10 percent chance for rain. So the scorching hot weather that some fans complained about as a reason to dislike the earlier starts are gone for the moment.
The opponent? Northwestern State, which is 1-7. The Demons even lost to a Division II team for goodness sake. Why should you show up to watch that?
I'm glad you, or me hypothetically speaking for you, asked.
Last week, NSU got its first win, going on the road and upsetting a pretty good Incarnate Word team 44-41 in overtime. The Demons also lost by one to a Central Arkansas team that has already beaten the Cowboys. The Demons have gotten better as the season has progressed, losing by less and less each week. While that may sound funny, this is a team, based on its recent work, that should give McNeese a great game.
Plus, this isn't Houston Baptist or UIW, with no disrespect intended to them. This is a team that McNeese has a lengthy history with. It's also a team with a fan base that, in theory, should be able to make the 2-hour trip south from Natchitoches in decent numbers.
This game means something to NSU. If you don't believe me, look at how it reacted last season when it beat McNeese in overtime. That was the Demons' national championship game. There's a good chance they also know that if they beat the Cowboys on Saturday, they will knock McNeese out of playoff contention. Add to that the fact that the Demons haven't won in Lake Charles since 1988, and there are definite narratives if you care to look past their record.
I also can't forget, this a McNeese football team that is on a two-game winning streak, and the Cowboys have looked solid on offense for the last month. Is some of it a product of who they're playing? Yes, but they still look much better than they did early in the season. They're winning and putting up big offensive numbers with some exciting plays and players. That's what a lot of Cowboys fans yearned and complained for.
Well, now you got it.
On top of that, it's senior day. All of the seniors playing their final game at Cowboy Stadium deserve a proper send-off with a nice crowd.
And for you LSU fans, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron should be there. But even he will be clad in his royal-blue McNeese quarter-zip shirt, watching the school his quarterbacks take on his alma mater.
So the weather should be great, the game should be compelling and the big boy in the state is not playing this weekend. The team looks a lot more fun that it previously did, and its the home finale, and more specifically, the seniors, who may never play in Cowboy Stadium again.
I feel like I've covered most of the excuses a fan could have, not counting legitimate things that are health and/or family related.
So what will you do and where will you be at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, Cowboys fans?
If Ed Orgeron can be there, why can't you?
David Berry covers McNeese State
athletics. Email him at