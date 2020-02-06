The first Wednesday in February, one of the most well-known days on the sports calendar.
National Signing Day doesn't have the same cache it used to with the introduction of the Early Signing Period in December. Most high school prospects sign early, leaving less drama for February.
When new McNeese State head football coach Frank Wilson stepped on the podium on Wednesday afternoon, it was less about who signed with the Cowboys and more about the future.
To be clear, McNeese did sign five players on Wednesday, to add to the seven players who signed in December under former head coach Sterlin Gilbert. Wilson said he evaluated all of the prospects who signed early and liked them enough that he didn't want to release them from their National Letter of Intent and scholarships. Wilson was also complimentary of the job Gilbert did recruiting.
With 12 players signed, the focus is on the next few months and what McNeese will do with the remaining available scholarships. Wilson said the Cowboys have 9-10 scholarships left for this offseason, and the focus will be on junior college and four-year transfers, although high school prospects are not out of the question.
McNeese's quarterback room, Wilson said, is top heavy and light on quantity, with two returning seniors — Cody Orgeron and Matt Keller — and redshirt freshman Cade Bartlett on scholarship. Wilson said he wants to bring in two quarterbacks, one out of high school and one transfer. That would add diversity and experience to the quarterbacks room.
As far as wide receivers go, Wilson said he targeted that group, saying that he'd like to add another playmaker or two. Cyron Sutton and Trevor Begue will be seniors and they showed the playmaking ability last season. Davion Curtis was an offseason revelation in 2019 but never lived up to the hype once the season started. If Curtis can make the next step, McNeese could arguably have one of the best sets of wide receivers in the Southland Conference.
Another area that was specifically mentioned was special teams. Last season, Bailey Raborn finished as punter, kicker and kickoff specialist. That's a lot for one player, even if special teams doesn't get the respect it deserves. Wilson said McNeese offered a kicker in the 2020 class, Tabor Allen from Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas. If McNeese can ease Raborn's workload, that can only make him a better punter.
Wilson also did a good job of dealing with McNeese's NCAA Academic Progress Rate situation. With the Cowboys banned from the 2020 postseason because of substandard scores, Wilson said he faced the issue head on with recruits and their families. He also mentioned that the APR scores aren't indicative of poor grades or academic standards at a given university. Rather, it's lack of student-athlete retention. In McNeese's case, three head coaches in three seasons won't help that cause.
Away from the recruiting front, Wilson did something that won't send shockwaves but was pretty cool of him to do: he allowed offensive coordinator Ronnie Letson, defensive coordinator Grady Brown and special teams coordinator Gary Hyman to take the mic, introduce themselves, and field questions from the media.
To add perspective, I didn't do any interviews with the coordinators on Gilbert's staff until McNeese's media day last August. While it may not be the most groundbreaking thing, it was a simple gesture that will definitely stick in my mind.
It seems like Wilson and his staff have done a good job recruiting inside the Jack Doland Field House to keep players from transferring. So far three players — wide receiver Dray'sean Hudson, running back D'Andre Hicks and offensive lineman Jamarus Bolding — have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Of course, other players could decide to leave later in the spring, but aWilson has kept a good senior class together.
There is a win-now mentality for Wilson and his team going into the 2020 season. No, they can't go to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs or even be recognized as the 2020 SLC champions. But if they perform well, it will provide momentum going into 2021.
Things are slowly falling into place for the Cowboys. But patience is a must with this part rebuild, part reload.
