Before I get to my column's main topic, I want to wish everyone who reads this a merry Christmas and happy holidays.
It was a pretty interesting 2019 for McNeese athletics. The baseball team won the Southland Conference Tournament and the softball team achieved postseason play in its first season in the post-Erika Piancastelli era. Cowgirls soccer achieved the longest winning streak in program history.
Football had a 7-5 season and a record crowd at Cowboy Stadium for the season opener against Southern University. The Cowboys claimed wins over the SWAC champions runner-up, and another Football Championship Subdivision playoff team (Southeastern Louisiana). Unfortunately, the Cowboys ended the year with bad news looking into the new year as it was announced that they are not eligible for postseason play in 2020 because of substandard NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores.
While there were plenty of positives, there were definite negatives too. The volleyball team struggled and head coach Ashleigh Fitzgerald was let go. Both the men's and women's basketball teams struggled through their seasons.
But this column isn't so much about looking back as it is about looking ahead. Because this is my last column of the year (and decade), I want to give you some story lines that I'll be keeping an eye out for in 2020.
Everything about football
I've already written a more extensive column on the issues that second-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert will deal with, so I'll keep it brief.
No postseason play in 2020 means any player with one year of eligibility remaining can transfer and apply to the NCAA for a waiver to play right away.
There's a lot of quality players and key producers in the 2020 senior class. If any of them leave, in addition to the 2019 seniors who graduated, it could make for a tough season. Gilbert will have to motivate a group from January that knows they can't make the playoffs or even be acknowledged as SLC champions even if they go undefeated. That's tough.
Short-term recruiting, particularly from the junior college ranks, could be tough.
It will certainly be a major challenge for Gilbert and his coaching staff.
Road to Katy
While both basketball teams have shown improvement in contrast to last season, they both have a long way to go. I've long maintained that a berth in the SLC Tournament should be the bare minimum for each. After one conference game, both the men and women are 0-1. The Cowboys almost pulled off a double-digit comeback to upset Stephen F. Austin, meanwhile the Cowgirls went on the road and gave SFA a tough time for about two-and-a-half quarters before the Ladyjacks pulled away for an 82-51 victory.
I definitely see the men's team as one of the top eight in the SLC right now, but they will need to learn how to finish games on a consistent basis. The women will have a tougher road now that leading scorer Callie Maddox will be out for most of conference play because of a knee injury. Head coach Kacie Cryer has done a better job at building depth, but losing your leading scorer always hurts.
Right now, I think that expectations are slightly higher for the men's team than the women, and a lot of that is due to Maddox's injury. Hopefully the Cowgirls can maintain in her absence, but it could really be a struggle to get the additional scoring.
Diamond expectations
Baseball and softball will begin practice in January, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding both teams. The Cowboys will look to defend their SLC Tournament title. They bring back a lot of talent from last year's team. Players like Nate Fisbeck, Payton Harden and Jake Dickerson will give McNeese plenty of talent at the plate. If they can find enough pitching to go with the hitting, the Cowboys should definitely be in contention for the SLC regular season and tournament championships.
Meanwhile, the softball team is the opposite in that it is stacked with pitching. If the Cowgirls can get the bats to produce at least 4-5 runs per game, they should win much more than they lose.
McKenzie back to form
After dealing with injuries last season, track and field standout Grace McKenzie will return for the outdoor season, her last collegiate season.
In her 2018-19 indoor season, McKenzie won the SLC title and earned All-American honors. If she can come even close to doing what she did a year ago, she could compete for more honors.
There are other sports and individuals, but I'm running out of space. So I'll say happy new year and let's see what 2020 brings us.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com