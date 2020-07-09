There was a point, I'd say about 6-8 weeks ago, when my confidence was about an eight on a scale of 1-10 on there being college football starting on time this fall.
COVID-19 cases seemed to have stopped climbing and even looked to be taking a bit of a dip. The NCAA Division I Council released a calendar outlining when players could return to campus for mandatory workouts, a two-week minicamp, and then regular fall camp.
In a year that has been mentally exhausting to say the least, it looked as if there was a reprieve and light at the end of the tunnel, to be cliché.
Fast-forward to today, and boy, how things have changed.
Lake Charles, which had done a pretty good job of avoiding the virus while the stay-at-home order was in place, had the most cases per capita last week with 406 per 100,000 residents, according to Lee Zurik, an investigative reporter for Fox 8 in New Orleans.
Combine that with numbers steadily climbing back up in various parts of the country, and all of a sudden college football this fall is far less certain than it once was.
So what can the McNeese State athletic department do? Welcome to life as an athletic director, Heath Schroyer. All you have to do is continue the navigation through a worldwide pandemic.
One thing that was already in the Cowboys' favor, from a football perspective, was the 2020 schedule, which was quite bus-friendly even before COVID-19 shut down everything. The "money game" is only an hour east at Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 5. The other four road games are at Southeastern Louisiana, Houston Baptist, Sam Houston State and Northwestern State. None of those games should be more than about a 3-hour drive and could all feasibly be done the day of the game.
Now, will the coaches want to do it the high school football way? Probably not, but it will save money by not having to put up about 100 team members in a hotel for a night and having to feed them. And it could help reduce the risks associated with COVID-19. You can't be too careful right now, and I feel like the coaching staff and athletic department would take that trade off for a year if it meant football could go on.
Another thing that I'd do is get out of the one football game that will involve significant travel for one of the teams this season: the Cowboys' Sept. 12 home game against Northern Colorado. Right now, I think it is wild and borderline irresponsible to ask upwards of 100 people to get on a plane to fly from Colorado and come to Lake Charles for a college football game.
Unfortunately, I can't see it being less irresponsible in two months time. I would cancel this game, or move it to another year that is in need of a McNeese home nonconference game. Hopefully by then, we should be back to normal, whatever normal will be by then.
I don't know if it's possible, but there's a Football Championship Subdivision neighbor about two hours east of Lake Charles that has an open date on Sept. 12 and nine games on its schedule as of today. And the last time McNeese and Southern University played each other (the 2019 season-opener), Cowboy Stadium sold out and it ended up being a pretty good game.
Now, we may not have to worry much about any sellouts this season, or any fans in the stadium at all. At the least there won't be a lot of fans there. Where the game would be played could be an issue, because if it materialized, Southern may not want to play at McNeese back-to-back years. On the other hand, the Cowboys wouldn't want to lose out on revenue from a home game, as limited as it could be.
I have no idea if this will happen, how any of it could be possible, any of that. I'm just spitballing. If I'm right in a few weeks, I'll cut this out and stick it on my refrigerator door.
Recently, the McNeese volleyball team released its schedule and it looks like the Cowgirls' two farthest trips are a nonconference invitational at Georgia State in Atlanta in late August and a road conference match at Abilene Christian on Oct. 1.
It is easy enough to get out of the preseason tournament if need be, because there are no conference implications. When I say easy enough, I mean from a standings standpoint. I'm sure there is paperwork that needs to be filled out and all that to get out of the invitational. But those matches won't determine whether the Cowgirls win the conference.
And the match at Abilene Christian, while a tediously long drive, is part of a road trip that will stop in Nacogdoches for a match against Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 3. If anything, the Southland Conference could decide to move the ACU match to a more neutral venue like somewhere in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Maybe in Frisco, which is home to the SLC offices.
I'm not the new McNeese athletic director, but it was fun to pretend for the last 900 or so words. Hopefully the virus slows down and we don't even have to worry about any of the things I had to mention. I don't know how likely it is, but I can hope.
But if you want good things to happen this fall, please wear a mask in public.
