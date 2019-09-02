On Saturday night, the McNeese football team opened up the Sterlin Gilbert-era with a 34-28 win over Southern in front of a modern-day record of 20,437.
So I can help clarify, the McNeese athletic department is saying that this is the record. Not me. They are also saying that any attendance prior to 1990 was not as accurate. So for anyone who wants to bring up the 27,500 attendance from the USL game in 1976, I kindly ask you to take that up with the athletic department.
Now, onto the game.
This year, my Monday column will be a look back at Saturday’s game. It will be broken up into three categories: the good, the bad, and the ugly.
Let’s get to it.
THE GOOD
Winning: Listen, there are plenty of issues that the Cowboys have to fix if they want to have a successful season. But to beat a team like Southern, with the experience and talent they have on that team, who is still considered the SWAC west division favorite and a SWAC championship contender, is no small feat.
Sometimes, you have to win ugly games. McNeese made a habit out of that last season, until they didn’t. The Cowboys won’t want to continue doing it, but in the first week, you can’t be dissatisfied with being 1-0
Red zone offense: The McNeese offense entered the Southern red zone five times — either by forced turnover or by driving the ball on offense — and scored all five times (three touchdowns and two field goals). You’d rather have five touchdowns in that scenario of course, but that type of red zone efficiency is a big positive.
The defense: It was far from a great defensive performance. But outside of two deep passes in the first half and the final two drives of the game — when it was clear McNeese had taken its foot off the pedal — the Cowboy defense was solid. Southern ran the ball effectively early on, but defensive coordinator Jim Gush adjusted, using more four-man fronts and it worked, both rushing the passer (three sacks) and stopping the run (2.6 yards per carry allowed).
Special teams: The third phase was probably McNeese’s best in the game. Bailey Raborn had five of his seven kickoffs go for touchbacks. He also averaged 45.5 yards per punt with a long of 56 and three punts that went 50-plus yards. Southern punt returner Jordan Eastling had trouble all night, muffing three punts, two of which Calum Foster recovered. Kicker Noah Anderson made all of his extra points and missed one field goal in his first college game. The return game was solid, but not spectacular.
Trevor Begue: You can easily say he was McNeese’s best offensive player on Saturday night. The few times McNeese went vertical in the passing game, Begue made it pay off by catching two touchdowns. His lone catch that wasn’t a touchdown went for a first down. Looks like he could be McNeese’s Mr. Reliable this season.
THE BAD
The cornerback situation: Senior Colby Burton went down early in the game and was spotted with a walking boot on. Junior Darion Dunn was hurt late in the game. We still don’t know either’s injury, nor do we know how severe they are. But there’s never a good time to lose your top two corners, especially when you’re already thin at that position like the Cowboys are. The backups filled in admirable, but if one or either of Burton and Dunn can’t play next week against Oklahoma State, it could be rough for the McNeese corners. Colby Richardson had a forced fumble and fumble recovery, but struggled in man coverage in the first half.
Some play calling aspects: It’s too early to totally go against the offensive play calling. However, it seemed like McNeese almost never had a designed run outside of the guards, much less the tackles. And the passing game is the opposite in that they almost never used the middle of the field. The one time I remember McNeese using the middle third was when they motioned running back D’Andre Hicks to an empty set and he ran an option route. He caught it and picked up 12 yards and a first down. The Cowboys need more of that.
If the play calling is for the rest of the season what it was on Saturday night, it will be way too predictable and the offense will suffer for it.
THE UGLY
Too much laundry on the field: By far, the worst part of the game for McNeese was 16 penalties for 177 yards. In 11 games last season, the Cowboys committed 75 penalties for 640 yards. So in one game this season, McNeese is already over a quarter of the way to matching the 2018 penalty yardage numbers. What made it worse was that seven of the penalties directly resulted in Southern first downs. Were some of the penalties questionable? Yes. But that’s no excuse for 16 penalties. That absolutely needs to be cleaned up or else McNeese won’t win many more games this season.
The running game: This was a good and bad ugly. But it was still ugly. For most of the game, it seemed like the Cowboys were banging their head against a wall in hopes that a hole would form all the inside runs. In the second half, particularly the fourth quarter, it paid off as Southern’s defense wore down and McNeese was able to kill the game off. 52 carries for 154 yards (to be fair, there was a loss of 15 yards on a bad snap in that total) is not pretty. But it was enough for McNeese to get the win.
Up next for McNeese: Oklahoma State on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in Stillwater.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com.