After a solid first half, the McNeese football team couldn't maintain that level of play in the second half, allowing Sam Houston State to overcome a halftime deficit and go on to defeat the Cowboys 28-17 on Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium.
Most of the same issues that have plagued the Cowboys throughout the season were there against SHSU, with the notable exception of a solid first half passing the ball. But once the talented Bearkat defense adjusted to Sterlin Gilbert's offense in the second half, the Cowboys had major problems moving the ball, only putting up 111 yards on 33 second half plays and most of those yards came late in the game with the outcome already determined.
So without further interruption, time for this week's installment of "The good, the bad, and the ugly" of McNeese's loss to SHSU.
THE GOOD
Cyron Sutton: The junior wide receiver had 10 receptions for 160 yards — both career-highs — and one touchdown against what is considered a very stout SHSU secondary. On his 67-yard touchdown catch, Sutton got good separation on a go route and burned the Bearkat corner for the score.
Sutton and Trevor Begue are quarterback Cody Orgeron's two favorite targets (although that is not always a good thing — see below). They've been solid and Sutton's breakaway speed makes him a threat to score from just about anywhere on the field. If he continues this play, Sutton could definitely have an all-conference season.
Early passing offense: For the first time all season, I could say that I was impressed with how the Cowboys were passing the ball for a sustained period of time. Going up against a highly-ranked run defense, Gilbert knew yards on the ground would be hard to come by and made it a point to try and establish the passing game early on; 11 of McNeese's first 14 plays were passes. Orgeron finished the first half 12-of-21 for 192 yards with two touchdown passes; the yardage would have been a career-high for him even if he didn't throw for another yard in the second half. Again, the Cowboys did a good job challenging a tough SHSU secondary and winning the battle, for the first 30 minutes at least.
Bailey Raborn: Yes, the junior punter and kickoff specialist has been solid and maybe McNeese's most consistent player so far this season, but he never kicked field goals before Saturday. That changed after Noah Anderson missed his fifth field goal of the season. Raborn came on, drilled a 38-yard field goal that was nullified and moved back five yards because of a delay of game penalty. Then he drilled the 43-yard field goal, six yards longer than Anderson's longest make of the season.
Kicker controversy? We shall see.
THE BAD
The running game: SHSU limited McNeese to 38 yards on 27 carries, a 1.4 yards per carry average. Most of those yards came from Orgeron scrambling. The running backs, Elijah Mack and Justin Pratt, combined for 21 yards on 15 carries. 13 of McNeese's 27 rushing attempts went for no gain or negative yards, three of them being quarterback sacks. Yes, the Bearkat run defense is really good. But if McNeese is as good on offense as they think they are, then they have to produce way better than that. SHSU lost 56 yards just due to bad snaps and still out-rushed McNeese 89-38.
Defense allowing big plays: The Cowboy defense allowed five plays of 21 yards, two of which SHSU scored touchdowns on. McNeese's defense has a habit of giving up big plays this season and it's not like the Cowboys are going to face easier offenses as the season wears on.
Third down offense: Stop me if you've read this before. The Cowboys went 4-of-15 on third down against SHSU. Again, the Bearkats have a really good defense, and if this were the first game that McNeese struggled on third down, I could chalk it off as an aberration. But it's the fourth-consecutive game the Cowboys have converted four or fewer third downs. At this point, it's embedded in the offense's DNA that they're not good on that down and if they don't fix it, they may win or two more games this season.
THE UGLY
Coaching decisions: I feel like Gilbert makes at least one totally questionable move a week. On Saturday, down 28-17 in the fourth quarter and facing a fourth-and-11, he elected to punt instead of going for the first down. Gilbert even called a timeout and still chose to punt with 6:58 remaining in the game. Then, SHSU chewed up over four minutes off the clock and McNeese never called a timeout to try and get the ball back with as much time as possible. When the Cowboys did get the ball back, they had 2:31 left and needed to scores to at least tie the game. The lack of aggression with some of Gilbert's decisions is befuddling to say the least. And his explanation in the post-game press conference didn't clarify the decisions to me.
Fourth quarter woes: McNeese went into the final 15 minutes with a two-point lead despite producing very little on offense in the third quarter. Then, SHSU outscored McNeese 13-0 in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys have been outscored 48-24 in five fourth quarters this season (4.8 points per fourth quarter).
It doesn't get any easier for the Cowboys as ranked Southeastern Louisiana comes to town this Saturday. McNeese could be staring an 0-3 conference record in the face if they don't play a more complete game next weekend.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com