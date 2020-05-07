Sometimes the answer is staring you in the face.
In the Southland Conference's case, a solution to what I see as an issue was staring at it from about 120 miles southwest of the league headquarters in Frisco, Texas, in Stephenville.
Late in 2019, Tarleton State University announced that its athletic program would make the move up to Division I from Division II. The Texans will move from the Lone Star Conference to the Western Athletic Conference for most sports, while football will not yet join a conference, remaining as an independent Football Championship Subdivision program.
The WAC plans on sponsoring football again in the next few seasons, so Tarleton State football will presumably join whenever that happens.
Recently I was looking up some of McNeese State football's future nonconference opponents and saw that the Cowboys will play Tarleton State in 2023 and 2024 in a home-and-home series. The first game will be in Lake Charles. That put the wheels in my mind in motion to write something that I've thought about for a while.
For the life of me, I can't figure out why the SLC didn't push to bring Tarleton into the conference. Going to the WAC will more than likely mean Football Bowl Subdivision football for the Texans, which is an appeal I can't deny. Still, I think that Tarleton and the SLC would have made sense, even if the Texans didn't stay in the conference forever.
I understand the SLC may be weary of programs leaving for larger conferences, but we may be heading to a point in the next few years that sees major conference realignment anyway. Think about the present and near future because there's more guarantee for that than thinking of what could happen in 2030.
So why would Tarleton to the SLC have made sense? Oh, let me count the ways.
First, and most importantly to me, it would give the conference an even number of teams in football (12) and most of the other sports in the conference (14). Tarleton doesn't have women's soccer, but neither does New Orleans, so they already have 12 teams for that sport.
An even number of teams allows for the conference to be split into divisions. Specifically speaking about football, each team plays the other team in a division once, play 3-4 interdivision games and play a conference championship. Tiebreakers would hopefully be easier to settle, but you just never know with the Southland, and there wouldn't be any worry of one team playing fewer conference games than the others.
I was thinking about how I'd split up a 12-team football conference with Tarleton in it, and it's pretty simple. Draw a line separating the schools in the east and the west. It winds up being the five non-Texas schools — Central Arkansas, McNeese, Nicholls State, Northwestern State and Southeastern Louisiana, along with Lamar, because it's the farthest school east in Texas, to comprise the East Division. In the West Division, it's the six remaining Texas schools — Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin and Tarleton State.
This also makes sense because it would give ACU a natural rival again with Tarleton. The programs resided in the Lone Star Conference from 1994-2013 before the Wildcats departed for the SLC. Just about 100 miles separates the schools, so I can't imagine it being hard for the intensity to pick back up if they met in all sports on a yearly basis.
It's also practical for sports like volleyball and tennis that play two matches in three days over the weekend. Tarleton and ACU being so close to each other means a trip out there has a little more value, and other schools can pair up for scheduled road trips (i.e. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Incarnate Word, or Houston Baptist and Sam Houston State).
Geographically, the WAC makes no sense for Tarleton, outside of maybe being the regional partner of Texas-Rio Grande Valley and New Mexico State, which relatively speaking, isn't too far away. Other than that, the conference has Chicago State, and its athletic program has struggled for a while now. And traveling everywhere else would be a challenge, and that's putting it mildly.
Obviously, what's done is done, and the Tarleton State athletic department won't make a U-turn to the Southland. But I think it would have been in both parties' best interest.
Both the SLC and Tarleton State athletics missed out on a golden opportunity.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com