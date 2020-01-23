If you are a fan of the McNeese State athletic program, right now is the calm before the storm.
In a good way.
Better times are on the horizon for the athletic program as a whole. There have been some gloomy times — the basketball programs struggling last season and the football team’s 2020 postseason ban because of a substandard NCAA Academic Progress Rate score being two of the more glaring issues. But if you look ahead, you will see what could be a really bright future.
After losing former head football coach Sterlin Gilbert to Syracuse, those in charge at McNeese worked quickly and got a bargain hiring former Texas-San Antonio head coach Frank Wilson. The jury is out on how Wilson will perform as the Cowboys’ head coach, but this is about as perfect a fit as can be for a coach who needs a school and vice versa.
Wilson, whether he publicly admits it or not, wants to prove that he can succeed as a head coach after going 19-29 in four seasons at UTSA. He will lead a program that needs to get out of the mud academically and in need of stability.
Football isn’t the only fall sport with a breath of fresh air, as Kristee Porter takes over as head volleyball coach. Porter replaces Ashleigh Fitzgerald, who spent the last six seasons as head coach. Again, the jury is out on Porter, for whom McNeese is her first collegiate head coaching position. But the volleyball program needed a bit of freshening, so next fall will be anticipated no matter what.
I won’t spend too much time talking about basketball, because I’ve written about it in the past few days. But both the men’s and women’s teams have hit a, shall I say, more winnable portion of their schedules.
The Cowgirls have struggled but have a chance in the next three games to move out of the lower echelon of the Southland Conference standings and into one of the eight conference tournament spots.
Meanwhile, the men are on a four-game winning streak and could very well see themselves in the top half of the SLC standings.
Why else should McNeese fans be excited?
Although it doesn’t quite feel like spring yet, the spring sports could provide for major excitement. Both baseball and softball should contend for the SLC regular season and tournament titles, but they boast opposite strengths of each other.
The baseball team goes into the season as the defending SLC Tournament champion and boasts a ton of experience coming back at the plate. Nate Fisbeck, Payton Harden, Jake Dickerson, Reid Borque, Julian Gonzales and Clayton Rasbeary all played regularly last season. And, in all honestly, I expect the Cowboys to have one of the best starting lineups in the SLC. They do have some holes to fill — namely Carson Maxwell’s glove at third base and Shane Selman in the outfield — but I’d be more surprised if they didn’t fill those positions.
Head coach Justin Hill’s biggest questions will be on the mound. Sophomore Will Dion should be the closer, but beyond that, who will step up and be consistent starters for the Cowboys? Brett Payne had one brilliant performance last season — at LSU — but wasn’t consistent. Left-hander Kale Breaux of Sulphur has one season to make an impact after transferring from Mississippi State. There are a few options, but all in all, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.
I just need this weather to warm up before the season starts.
For softball, it’s quite the opposite for concerns. Pitching-wise, four of McNeese’s five pitchers from last season return. Senior Alexsandra Flores and sophomore Saleen Flores (not related) are two distinctly different pitchers. But they’re both quite effective in their own ways. Caroline Settle pitched a fair amount and will probably be looked at to eat up more innings this season, as will Ashley Koncir.
But losing two of the program’s greatest hitters in back-to-back seasons leaves holes in the lineup. Add to that the departure of last season’s starting catcher, and head coach James Landreneau has some work to do. The pitching should do well enough to carry the team until the hitting gets going. It will be fun to see the Cowgirls perform once SLC play rolls around.
So as you can see, plenty of cause for excitement throughout the athletic program right now and going into the rest of the year. Don’t take the potential good times for granted.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com