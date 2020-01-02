Happy new year, and happy new decade to everyone.
For the McNeese State men's basketball team, a rude start to Southland Conference play has already greeted them, and more rudeness awaits starting with tonight's game against Sam Houston State.
McNeese's first four SLC games come against teams that are off to 2-0 conference starts: Stephen F. Austin, SHSU, then Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian on the road. Three of the four teams have winning records with a combined 30-22 record.
There's a possibility — a real possibility — that the Cowboys could open conference play 0-4. I believe that they will win at least one of the next three games, but it's still a tough road.
I've said it, and it's easy to see if you watch the Cowboys play: this team has improved greatly from last season. They're a lot better at shooting from the perimeter, and overall they're more consistent.
The Cowboys are still prone to long stretches with no buckets, but this season they're able to respond and fight back to get into the game. Last season they just didn't have the firepower.
But with as much improvement as I think they've made, none of that matters if they continue losing. There is no column in the standings for moral victories or improvement. Ultimately, the only way to show improvement is to win more than they did last season.
Five wins (one against Division I competition) shows some level of improvement. But we all know the only results that matter are the ones in conference play. A berth in the SLC Tournament should be the bare minimum expectation this season for head coach Heath Schroyer and the Cowboys.
Schroyer has said the only way for his team to learn how to win is to actually win, and I wholeheartedly agree with him. There's no drill or simulation that can be done in practice to make a team better at winning. It's one of those things that a team either does or doesn't do when the lights are shining brightest, the crowd is cheering its loudest, and the points count on the scoreboard.
There have been three games in which McNeese has trailed by one score with about a minute remaining (at New Mexico, at Texas, and SFA). In each of those games, the Cowboys failed to execute and tie the score, much less take the lead.
Now, I don't think McNeese will play any teams of the caliber of those for the rest of conference play. But still, the Cowboys don't have any frame of reference to go to in order to remember how to win close games against good teams. Not yet at least.
I think this has the potential to be a really good McNeese team that will make the conference tournament and make life tough for whoever they play. But they absolutely cannot afford to start SLC play 0-4. It's definitely possible to come back from a bad start, but you unnecessarily put yourself in a hole that will be tough to climb out of.
Winning one or two of the next three games will not only get McNeese its first conference win, it could also give the Cowboys much-needed confidence. And they won't fall too far down the conference standings.
Tonight's game will be tough. The Bearkats will compete with SFA for the SLC title. If McNeese wants to show that they belong in that group, simply playing SHSU close only to come up short won't be enough.
The Cowboys need to win.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com