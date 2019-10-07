Facing the prospects of an 0-3 start to conference play, the McNeese football team relied on its offense late and came away with a much-needed 38-34 victory over previously 19th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana.
There were career performances put up by Cowboy players in all three phases, and McNeese needed every bit of those performances. After going up 24-3, McNeese allowed SLU to score 24-consecutive points to take the lead in the fourth quarter. But the Cowboys didn't fold, scoring two late touchdowns and getting a late defensive stop when they most needed it in order to preserve the victory.
We're now at the midway point of McNeese's season. But before we look at the first six games in their entirety, lets recap the SLU victory with the latest version of "The good, the bad, and the ugly."
THE GOOD
The offense: So many good things to mention. The 38 points scored and 473 yards of total offense are the most McNeese has gained in a single game since its 51-34 victory over Houston Baptist on Sept. 8, 2018, when the Cowboys added 517 yards to their 51 points. Quarterback Cody Orgeron threw for 248 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Running back Elijah Mack's 28 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns were all career bests or tied for one. Wide receiver Cyron Sutton was once again solid, and Louisiana Tech-transfer Rhashid Bonnette had his best game as a Cowboy.
The offensive line got down to their third-string center, but it didn't faze them. Sterlin Gilbert's offense has come under scrutiny early on this season, and rightfully so for the most part. But — while there were still issues in the SLU game — that was McNeese's best offensive performance of the season by far. And it coincidentally came against current Lion defensive coordinator and former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry. Gilbert would never say it publicly, but he has to be pleased with how the game unfurled.
Rush defense: McNeese held SLU to 96 yards on 27 carries (3.6 yards per carry). It's not the Lions' strength, but the Cowboys have been consistent, holding their first three SLC opponents under 100 yards rushing. If they can keep that up, McNeese will at least be competitive in every game this season.
Third down offense: In the three games prior to play SLU, McNeese's offense went 8-for-48 on third downs. Against the Lions, the Cowboys converted 7-of-18 third downs. It was McNeese's best game converting third downs since the season-opener against Southern.
Bailey Raborn: I could pretty much save a space in every one of these columns for the junior do-everything specialist. He averaged a season-high 46.3 yards per punt and had a season-long 64-yard punt on Saturday night. He also chipped in a field goal, five extra points, and two touchbacks on seven kickoffs.
Responding to adversity: McNeese has allowed four of its six opponents score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. On Saturday, SLU came back from down 21 to take a lead, then regained the lead after McNeese took it back. But the Cowboys found a way and didn't hurt themselves with late mistakes, which allowed them to pull out a big win.
THE BAD
Defending the pass: SLU passed for 366 yards and four touchdowns. Just like McNeese's run defense will help keep the Cowboys in games, their pass defense will help keep opposing teams in games even when they're down by multiple scores.
The most concerning part of the pass defense was how the Lions easily utilized tight end Branson Schwebel to pick apart the Cowboy defense. Maybe McNeese just isn't used to seeing a team use their tight end because they don't. But that will be something I'm sure future opposing offensive coordinators will pick up on.
Penalties: 11 infractions for 86 yards, including two that negated rushing touchdowns for Mack. McNeese had improved on the penalties in the last few weeks, but the issues came back on Saturday.
Red zone play calling: It may seem like nitpicking, but McNeese ran the ball every time they got inside the SLU 10-yard line. I only think it's bad because it's such a strong habit. Eventually, you may need to pass the ball in that part of the field. It worked Saturday, although not every time.
THE UGLY
Allowing a comeback: With 5:35 left in the second quarter, Elijah Mack ran for a touchdown to help give McNeese a 24-3 lead. By the time the Cowboys got the ball to take a knee and go into halftime, SLU had scored two touchdowns and cut McNeese's lead to 24-17. Then the Lions added 10 more points between the third and early fourth quarters to take a three-point lead. They did a great job of not getting down and responding to take the lead and ultimately win the game. But the defense has shown it has a hard time finishing games.
Next up for the Cowboys is a road trip to play Central Arkansas on Oct. 12.