By the time you read this, both McNeese State basketball teams will have already opened up their seasons.
The women's team didn't have quite the season opener it wanted or expected on Tuesday morning, losing 81-60 at Southern Methodist. Meanwhile, the men started Wednesday night with a trip to play Western Michigan.
Both teams will face tough nonconference schedules, so it's quite possible that they will start conference play with records at or below the .500 mark.
But that won't define either team's season. Any nonconference win over a sub-Division I school should be seen as an expectation, while any nonconference win over a Division I school should be looked at as a little lagniappe.
What this season really boils down to, for both teams, is what they do once Southland Conference play comes around. And quite frankly, the bare minimum for each team should be to make the SLC Tournament, otherwise I can say the season did not meet expectations.
So it's Katy, Texas, or bust, barring a bad rash of injuries.
Let's start with the men.
The Cowboys struggled last season, mostly due to lack of depth, bad shooting, and subpar guard play. In the offseason, head coach Heath Schroyer seems like he has addressed all of those issues. Junior A.J. Lawson sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, and he will take over point guard duties.
Schroyer has talked up Lawson since last season, so there will definitely be high expectations for the Bryan, Texas, native to perform.
The shooting should also improve with the addition of junior college transfers Dru Kuxhausen and Sam Baker, among others. McNeese was one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country last season. I expect them to make a jump to somewhere around average this season. If the numbers beyond the arc look anything like they did last season, the Cowboys will be in for big trouble.
As far as depth goes, Schroyer said he feels good about how deep the Cowboys are. Other additions like wing Chris Orlina and guard Leondre Washington should give Schroyer more options off the bench for different types of situations and lineups.
Do I expect McNeese to contend for the SLC regular season or conference titles? I don't know yet. I'll have to see how the team plays once the games matter. One thing in the Cowboys' favor is that I don't think there is a truly dominant team in the SLC, at least not one that stands out right now.
If McNeese can tread water in nonconference play, it should be set up to at least compete for the SLC crown.
What do I mean by tread water?
Well, the Cowboys have to beat all the teams they're supposed to (so no losing to NAIA teams like they did last season), win most or all of the toss-up games (on the road at Louisiana-Lafayette and home against Missouri-Kansas City are two of those), and maybe sneak an upset of a Wisconsin, New Mexico or Texas. At the very least, make those games competitive. Do all of that, and a solid conference slate should be a given. Certainly, finishing in the top eight of the SLC should be expected. If that doesn't happen, something went drastically wrong.
Looking at the women's team, a positive can be their defense, when they're locked in. They held SMU to 31 second-half points. But the first half was so poor, it didn't matter because the hole was too dig to climb out of.
If the Cowgirls can improve on what they can control — free throws, easy layups, open shots — then the offense will look better. Most of their nonconference schedule is either what should be a for sure win against non-Division I opponents, or really tough games against teams that are major schools or teams should contend in their respective conferences (Alabama-Birmingham and Rice in Conference USA, Arkansas, etc.). Games like ULL and Louisiana-Monroe could be intriguing, but it depends on a competitive McNeese team showing up.
Looking at the conference, Lamar won't be amongst the elite like it has been the last few years. Not saying the Cardinals are a sure win for the Cowgirls, but the games are more winnable now than they have been for awhile. Even as McNeese struggled last season, it was still in contention for a SLC Tournament berth until late in the season.
If the Cowgirls are as improved, as head coach Kacie Cryer says they are, then the team needs to at least go to Katy. They can show some improvement and not make the SLC Tournament, but I fear in that case that the improvement wouldn't be enough.
A good sign for the Cowgirls? Senior guard Regan Bolton is still a good 3-point shooter, hitting five against SMU to lead McNeese in scoring with 15 points. But she will need scoring support. She was the lone Cowgirl in double figures.
This will probably be it for basketball columns, at least until football is for sure done. In the meantime, enjoy the mash-up of football and basketball at the same time.
There is pressure on both McNeese basketball teams this year to make it to Katy, as it should be.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com.