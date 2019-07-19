HOUSTON — Other than the first day of practice, no day fills football teams with optimism quite like media day.
Practice hasn't even started yet. The head coaches handpick the players they want to attend the event. I'm sure they're coached up on what and what not to say. Just in case they may slip up, or come close to slipping up, a sports information director is there to make sure they don't say something too provocative. Contrast that with the media, who's there to not only get sound for interviews and stories, but some kind of compelling sound. It's kind of like a game of chess between the school-side and the media.
From a McNeese perspective, I think the Cowboys did well on Thursday. I kind of figured that first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert may have defrosted from his media treatment during the spring when it was announced that junior quarterback Cody Orgeron would be one of the player attendees for media day. As has been mentioned before, Gilbert didn't allow any quarterbacks to talk to the media during spring practice. So for Orgeron to come, knowing that he'd be subject to multiple media outlets and all kinds of questions, signals Gilbert's comfort with the Mandeville-native both on and off the field.
Senior defensive end Chris Livings was McNeese's defensive attendee for media day, and he did what he usually does, which is be great with the media. He's usually pretty candid so that made him an easy choice for an event like media day, even with other solid McNeese defensive players that could have easily made the trip like Cody Roscoe or Colby Burton.
Even Gilbert himself was affable with the media. He definitely has the points that he sticks to when in press conferences, but a lot of coaches do. Maybe with more comfort on the job as head coach, he's grown more comfortable with the media.
The day started with the release of the Southland Conference preseason polls, which picked McNeese to finish sixth. Honestly, preseason polls are just a good talking point and debate fodder. No one knows what will happen. Neither Lamar nor Incarnate Word were picked to do any damage last season, and both wound up in the playoffs. Conversely, Sam Houston was picked to do well and struggled in 2018. No one really knows anything, predictions are just taking what you know from last year and trying to formulate a half-decent opinion on what will happen this year.
That being said, I think a sixth-place prediction is more than fair for the Cowboys. McNeese is a team with a new head coach who doubles as the offensive coordinator, and a new defensive coordinator. So you're talking entirely new schemes across the board. The offense has questions to answer just about everywhere, and the defense has to replace some really talented linebackers. The ceiling is about as high as the floor is low with the 2019 McNeese Cowboys. They could struggle and finish in the bottom three in the SLC just as much as they could play well and finish in the top three. And everything else in between is possible.
Expectations for McNeese are high, as they always are. Expectations are also relative. If the Cowboys do fulfill expectations and finish in sixth-place, there will be some upset fans in Cowboy Land. If a team like Stephen F. Austin or Houston Baptist get sixth-place? Pandemonium in Nacogdoches or down Fondren Road in Southwest Houston.
I do believe that it may be best if expectations are initially tempered for McNeese, and then go from there. I could see the Cowboys finishing the season better than they start, especially with the brutal gauntlet in the first half of the season.
But it was good to get clarity on the quarterback situation. All in all, it was a good day and reason for optimism for McNeese football fans.
Cautious optimism. But optimism nonetheless.
