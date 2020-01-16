Around this time a year ago, the Sterlin Gilbert era had kicked off in Lake Charles and the McNeese football team had started its offseason workouts to get prepared for the 2019 season.
Fast forward to 2020 and Gilbert is not the McNeese head coach anymore, as he officially resigned on Sunday and is packing his things to head up to Syracuse to become the Orange's next offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
This makes seven different collegiate positions in nine seasons for Gilbert. And let me be fair – as I've been told I was unfair to Gilbert and ran him out of town– this move makes a lot of sense for him to make.
Gilbert has history with current Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, as the two worked together from 2012-14 at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green. So Gilbert will be extremely familiar with Babers' system. On top of that, Gilbert will probably get paid more, possibly much more, to have less responsibility; I don't even think Gilbert will call the plays at Syracuse. And I'm sure he got used to a certain way of life and coaching as a Football Bowl Subdivision assistant coach that he was unlikely to ever have at McNeese.
Also, Gilbert was never a real fit in Lake Charles and for the McNeese football program in particular. Most college football programs, if not all, depend on boosters to help fund their programs. But at McNeese, it's even more so because they don't get a ton of money from the state. Yet, from everything I've heard, Gilbert made speaking to the boosters seem like a chore, one that he didn't want to do. And the McNeese boosters are a very demanding bunch, and given their contributions to the athletic program, I can't say that they shouldn't be.
Anyways, I figured that I should dust off something that I did weekly during the season to remember Gilbert's time at McNeese. So without any further ado, here is an offseason version of "The good, the bad, and the ugly" all dedicated to Gilbert's reign in Lake Charles
THE GOOD
Exceeding expectations: Before the season, I predicted McNeese would win five games, six at the most. Well, the Cowboys went 7-5, and I have to credit Gilbert for getting the team to improve throughout the season. The Cowboy offense was hard to watch and not productive to start the season. By the end, they were at least decent to watch and putting up big numbers against the teams they were supposed to do that against.
Quarterback Cody Orgeron definitely took a step forward as a player. Wide receivers Trevor Begue and Cyron Sutton had record-setting seasons. Running back Justin Pratt ended his career on a tear in his last few games.
In 2018, McNeese's offense was one of the worst in the Football Championship Subdivision. That season, the Cowboys ranked 111th in total offense, 101st in scoring offense, 99th in rushing offense and team passing efficiency, as well as 90th in passing offense. In 2019, the Cowboys finished 59th, 65th, 44th, 43rd, and 61st in those same categories respectively. So while McNeese wasn't elite, Gilbert did improve the offense.
Improving academics: As we now know, the academics were so bad for McNeese football, that the Cowboys don't even have the chance to earn a playoff berth in 2020. Some people have speculated that Gilbert left because he didn't want to deal with that. But he knew about the poor academic situation when he accepted the job. And like I mentioned earlier, he didn't make a lateral move. Anyways, Gilbert did a good job of getting his players to class. At the very least, he laid the groundwork for the next coach to come in and hopefully keep improving the academics and APR scores. McNeese's 2021 postseason eligibility depends on it.
THE BAD
Decision-making: There multiple head-scratching calls that Gilbert made that had me wondering if he was cut out for the whole head coaching thing. Like going for a field goal in the fourth quarter on fourth and three from the Abilene Christian 11-yard line with McNeese down 10-3. Or getting the ball at midfield with 36 seconds left before halftime and two timeouts, and not using either of them, instead just choosing to run two low-risk plays and get to the locker room for halftime. Those decisions probably won't be up to Gilbert at Syracuse, but it was concerning to see and, had he stayed for another season, it would have needed to improve.
Lack of local recruiting: Gilbert is a Texas boy, and his recruiting reflected it. From all the offers I tracked, he did not extend any to kids in the Southwest Louisiana area, with the closest players receiving offers coming from Lafayette. He never went into Southeast Texas and tapped into the Newton pipeline that used to send kids to McNeese on a regular basis. His overall recruiting wasn't bad, but not even trying locally wasn't going to fly long-term.
THE UGLY
Dealing with the media/boosters: I already explained why the boosters didn't exactly love him. As far as the media, Gilbert came to the press conferences and answered questions. He wasn't exactly a classic quote, but he did what he had to. The problems came in unnecessary fashion, like when Gilbert closed off McNeese's pro day to the media. I still don't get why he did that. He also closed off practice to us with the exception of the first 15-20 minutes. While I get why he did it, that doesn't mean I agreed with it. Going back to an assistant coaching position will be perfect for Gilbert, because he won't have to deal with the media as much. It just wasn't his thing.