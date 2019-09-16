On Saturday night, the McNeese Cowboys jumped out to a 17-0 lead after about a quarter-and-a-half of play.
From there, they simply survived until the end of the game, grinding out a 17-14 win over the defending SWAC champion Alcorn Braves.
Yes, the Cowboys won the game, and ultimately that's what matters. But their two wins this season are alarmingly similar to each other, and to the wins from last season.
The defense plays well enough to win, the offense does about the bare minimum, and the special teams are good.
Quite frankly, it's not a recipe for success in Southland Conference play, but I'll get to that later on in the week. Right now, we're going into the next installment week three Alcorn edition of "The good, the bad, the ugly."
THE GOOD
McNeese's offense in the first 22:08 of the game: When quarterback Cody Orgeron fumbled the ball on the Cowboys' first offensive play of the game, I already started growing weary. Then, they went 3-and-out on their second possession. But then McNeese scored on three of its next four drives (two touchdowns and a field goal). They even utilized an outside running play that I hadn't seen them use prior to Saturday night, the toss. It seemed like the offense was clicking and getting ready to possibly hang 30-40 points on Alcorn.
McNeese's defense in the entire first half: Almost all of Alcorn's offensive success in the first half came on the ground. Braves' starting quarterback Noah Johnson went 4-for-9 for 32 yards and was sacked twice before being knocked out of the game with a head injury in the second quarter. Then, backup quarterback Felix Harper threw three passes before halftime, two of which were intercepted by Darion Dunn, on consecutive Alcorn plays in fact. I legitimately thought McNeese was going to make a statement and blow Alcorn out of Cowboy Stadium.
Bailey Raborn: The junior punter had his usual solid night, averaging 41.4 yards on eight punts, placing four punts inside the Alcorn 20-yard line with two of those going inside the 10-yard line. Raborn has had jitters to start the Southern and Alcorn games, as his first punt in each game went 27 and 28 yards, respectively.
Trevor Begue: Begue caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against Alcorn. Is he the most talented wide receiver on the team? Debatable. But he's been the best and most productive one so far this season.
THE BAD
McNeese's offense the final 37:52 of the game: While it seemed the offense would do great things for at least a majority of the Alcorn game, the reality was that that side of the ball was awful after converting the field goal to put them up 17-0. The best drive after that score came on the very next possession when McNeese turned the ball over on downs inside the Alcorn 10-yard line. So every drive after the Cowboy field goal went like this: turnover on downs, missed field goal, punt, end of the first half, punt, punt, punt, punt, fumble, punt, punt, end of the game. In the second half, McNeese produced 78 yards on 32 plays (2.4 yards per play). It's very possible that Alcorn adjusted to what McNeese was doing, but to not put up 100 yards of offense in a half is inexcusable.
Penalties: Shocker here, but McNeese not only committed eight for 84 yards, but they were costly. While the Cowboys didn't commit their first penalty until there was less than four minutes remaining in the first half, it was a big one: a holding call wiped out what would have been a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown by Cyron Sutton. Of course, the Cowboy offense went 3-and-out and Noah Anderson missed his field goal attempt wide right. The bad part is, the eight penalties is a season-low through three games.
Personnel decisions: I'm not on the McNeese coaching staff. But I honestly don't understand why some players either aren't playing more or just don't seem to be involved. For instance, running back Elijah Mack broke off a 45-yard run in the second quarter. Keep feeding him? Not in McNeese's plans as he got two more carries the rest of the game and finished with exactly 45 yards rushing. D'Andre Hicks has been dynamite out of the backfield the first two weeks of the season. Against Alcorn, he got one carry for three yards and didn't catch a pass. After a great spring and fall camp, wide receiver Davion Curtis has four catches for 18 yards in three games. Rhashid Bonnette has played in one game and not put up any stats.
Why were these transfers brought here if they're not really going to be utilized like they should?
THE UGLY
Darius Daniels' injury: The Iowa-graduate suffered a horrific leg injury late in the Alcorn game. I didn't see when it happened, and quite frankly I never do want to see it. I saw the trainers holding Daniels' head, as well as the air cast and stretcher immediately brought out and knew. It figuratively took the air out of Cowboy Stadium.
Daniels worked hard to get into the defensive rotation and it sucks to see him, or anybody, go down like that. I suffered a similar type of injury and it ended my career. But I hope he can fully recover and get back on the field.
Third-down offense: McNeese went 1-for-15 on third downs (and 0-for-1 on fourth down too). Statistically, the Cowboys are one of the worst third down teams in the country through three games.
Closing out a win: Yes McNeese won, but for the second-straight win, they allowed the opposition to score touchdowns on the final two possessions of the game to get within one possession. Mixed in with that was McNeese having a fumble, a punt blocked, another punt, and an Alcorn missed field goal.
As bad as Alcorn played for most of the game, they still had a chance to win the game with 90 seconds left. McNeese did win, and the win is what matters. But the Cowboys can't keep living like this.