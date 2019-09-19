I thought that I would know more by now.
Three games into the McNeese State football season and I thought I would have a much better grasp on this team's identity — how good or bad they are, and how they will fare in Southland Conference play.
But I can confidently say that, while a few questions have been answered, I still don't know as much about the team as I had hoped.
If, sight unseen, you told me before the season that McNeese would finish nonconference play with a 2-1 record and having defeated Southern University and Alcorn State, I would have told you to watch out for the Cowboys because they will be a force come conference play.
However, it appears that I may have slightly overrated Alcorn, and even the Braves almost came back to beat McNeese.
So yes, McNeese is where people thought they could be after three games in the best, most realistic scenario.
But the Cowboys' success or failure ultimately lands on the shoulders of the offense and how much it can improve from nonconference play.
First-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert was hired for a variety of reasons. Changing the culture in the locker room was one of them, and from what players are saying, it seems like that is working.
But another major reason he was brought to Lake Charles was to give the offense a major upgrade. After three weeks, it is fair to say that the upgrade has been minor or possibly nonexistent.
The best way to look at it, at least in my opinion, is to compare to last season's offense, which is ultimately what got former head coach Lance Guidry let go and the entire coaching staff blown up. Let's look at the 2018 team through the first three games of the season, just like this year's team (in fairness, the 2019 team has already played its Football Bowl Subdivision opponent, while the 2018 team didn't play Brigham Young until Week 4).
Through three games, the 2018 team averaged 29.3 points on 373 yards of total offense per game, including 239.3 yards passing per game.
The 2019 is averaging 21.7 points per game and 315 yards of total offense per game, with 165.7 passing yards per game.
And even though I use the disclaimer that McNeese has already played its FBS "money" game this season, the Oklahoma State game wasn't the worst offensive output of the season.
There's still plenty of time for the offense to get right, but things need to happen, and quickly.
The easiest thing I can think of is to get more playmakers involved. Wide receiver Davion Curtis turned heads in the spring and fall practice, but he has four catches for 11 yards through the three games. Louisiana Tech transfer Rhashid Bonnette has played in one game, but I've been told that there are other, noninjury reasons that he hasn't played, and that he might play this weekend against Abilene Christian in the Cowboys' Southland Conference opener.
Somehow, the tight ends also have to get more involved in the passing game. At South Florida, Mitchell Wilcox was heavily utilized and an all-conference tight end when Gilbert was the offensive coordinator. McNeese's tight ends have combined to produce one catch for 2 yards from Jacob Logan.
When it comes to running the ball, it's abundantly clear that Gilbert wants to keep his running backs fresh. Including quarterback Cody Orgeron, four ballcarriers have at least 23 carries for 100 yards. But at a certain point Gilbert may need to go with the hot hand. USF transfer Elijah Mack broke a 45-yard run against Alcorn and got two more carries in the game after that. When I asked Gilbert about it, he said it was to rotate and keep the backs fresh, but I'd imagine that Mack, if he wasn't injured, had to be pretty fresh considering his light workload.
Feed the hot hand at running back.
I don't know what happened to Appalachian State transfer running back D'Andre Hicks, but he didn't feature much in the offense at all against Alcorn either. After arguably being McNeese's best offensive player against Oklahoma State, he touched the ball once against the Braves, a carry for 3 yards. He's too dynamic to not be more involved.
Something that really stuck with me from the game was Gilbert's unwillingness to go for points right before halftime. He had two timeouts with the ball at midfield. The Cowboys threw an incomplete pass and then ran the ball for a yard. Then, instead of calling a timeout, they simply went into the locker room.
It's only because Alcorn didn't complete that comeback that Gilbert isn't receiving more backlash, but they had a chance to at least get three more points, with a pretty good scenario, and they punted (figuratively) on the chance.
After the game, Gilbert explained that he didn't want to take the chance of a bad play happening, especially with a 17-point lead. To me, that either shows a lack of faith in the offense, offensive personnel or a lack in the killer instinct to bury an opponent. Your defense just intercepted Alcorn's quarterback twice, even if McNeese's offense turned it over, chances are the Braves wanted to get to halftime even more than McNeese did.
Go for the jugular and don't be satisfied with a three-score lead.
McNeese's defense will be fine. Maybe not quite elite — except for at creating turnovers — but most weeks they'll be good enough. Special teams is normally dependable, save the blocked punt against Alcorn.
Quite simply, whether McNeese competes for a conference title or a playoff berth comes down to how much Gilbert and the offense can improve. I'm not the coach, so these are simply suggestions as I bang my fingers against a keyboard. But the coach will have to find a way to make it better.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com