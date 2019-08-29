Forget Christmas.
This is truly the most wonderful time of the year.
After months of waiting and more waiting, we're now in the final few days before McNeese State kicks off its season against in-state foe Southern University. I won't use rival because, well, the teams have only met once. McNeese beat Southern 35-18 in 2004; SU was supposed to make the return trip in 2005, but the game was canceled due to Hurricane Katrina.
But that's not taking away from the excitement of the game. In fact, it's possible that absence made the heart grow fonder with regards to the schools playing each other.
The game was announced in March 2017, so its existence has been known for awhile now. But it got really real once the 2019 schedule was released and you saw the date and time and realized that it was only a few months away.
Now, we're mere days away. And I'm about as excited to cover this game as could be.
That's because this game should mean about as much on the field as it will off it. Between those white lines are two teams competing for the attention of recruits in Louisiana and Texas. Southern already got a commitment in the summer from a prospect who McNeese also offered — linebacker Jadyn Landrum from Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas. Winning a game like this to open up the season will help either team tremendously on the recruiting trail.
There's also a great chance that the game is good as well. The SWAC sometimes gets a bad rap for quality of sports, but Southern football has been consistently good since head coach Dawson Odums took over. Odums' lone losing season at SU was his first one in 2012. In seven seasons, he's averaging just over sevens wins and just under four losses and the Jaguars have won three SWAC West titles, winning the conference championship in 2013.
And this year's Southern team is loaded with talent and experience. Starting quarterback, running back, tight end and all five offensive linemen return. The Jaguars annually play in the Bayou Classic against Grambling State in the Superdome, and last season they played in the SWAC championship game. So I don't think they'll be intimidated or wide-eyed by what should be a raucous Cowboy Stadium atmosphere.
All I will say right now is, don't take this Jaguars team for granted because they're battle-tested.
But as excited as I am for the game, I'm just as or maybe even more excited about everything that will occur that has nothing to do with football. The most obvious of them is getting to see SU's marching band, the "Human Jukebox" perform in person for the first time. I've seen Florida A&M's "Marching 100" and "The Pride" of Bethune-Cookman's "Marching Wildcats" before, and getting to see another great HBCU marching band is something cool that I look forward to.
I'm also eager to see how many Southern fans show up and show out for the game. HBCU fans in general are known to travel deep. Although I was told earlier in the week that the game has not sold out at the time, I expect it will be by game time. If not sold out, I believe it will come very close. Cowboys fans will have to bring it this weekend because I know the Jaguars fans will. I've said it before and I'll say it again because I believe it: whatever tickets the McNeese fans don't buy for this weekend, Southern fans will happily take.
I'm excited to see an at or near-capacity Cowboy Stadium in a meaningful game to start the season. Honestly, it may have been better for the Cowboys to start the season against a lesser team, just to work out the kinks. But that's not going to happen, they'll be tested from the very first whistle.
The hype leading up to the game, and what I presume Saturday will be like, is why McNeese needs to regularly schedule more games with HBCUs within 3 hours of Lake Charles (Southern, Grambling, Texas Southern, Prairie View A&M). They all travel well and I think it would only stand to help McNeese.
I'm excited for the atmosphere on Saturday. Just to know that college football is back full-time this week has me hyped up.
What could be better?
l
David Berry covers McNeese State
athletics. Email him at