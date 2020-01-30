Newly hired McNeese State head football coach Frank Wilson has nearly completed his assistant coaching staff for the 2020 season. And looking at the staff, one word comes to mind: familiarity.
Generally, when a new head coach takes over, he tends to hire coaches that he's worked with at some point. That's not 100 percent the case with Wilson's staff at McNeese, but there are some instances.
Wilson has brought in Gary Hyman (special teams coordinator), Deron Wilson (defensive backs coach), and Will Thomas (linebackers coach) with him from Texas-San Antonio.
Although the Roadrunners did not have success last season with a 4-8 record, it always made sense that Wilson would bring some of his old assistants with him to Lake Charles. That's who he feels comfortable with. Of course, just like Wilson, the others on his staff at UTSA who followed him will have to prove that they are better than the product they coached last season.
Another form of familiarity came when Wilson decided to retain Landon Hoefer after deciding to let go of every other coach from Sterlin Gilbert's coaching staff. Hoefer has been around the McNeese football program since 2014, so he knows the ins and outs of Cowboy football better than any other coach on the staff. He's also keen on the academic situation that McNeese has to work itself out of. And again, he's a familiar face who the players will know as they transition to a third coaching staff in a little more than a year.
Oddly enough, the two biggest hires on the coaching staff may have the least direct coaching connections to Wilson. New offensive coordinator Ronnie Letson — who will likely also coach the quarterbacks, as he did coach that position at his last stop, Colorado State — hasn't coached with Wilson anywhere. Letson comes to McNeese after spending five seasons coaching at Colorado State.
If Letson brings to Lake Charles the same or a similar to offense that was used at CSU, it will look a bit different than what we all saw under Gilbert.
On the defensive side, Brown comes to McNeese from Old Dominion, where he served as the defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator for one season. He also has experience coaching at Louisville, South Carolina, Alabama State and Birmingham Southern. This will be the first time that Brown has complete control over a defense at the Division I level, however, as every other spot he worked as a position coach, and he didn't call the defensive plays last season at ODU.
The final coaching hire was new wide receivers coach Blaine Gautier. The Edgard native and Lutcher High graduate played quarterback at Louisiana-Lafayette and has worked in an offensive analyst position at LSU since 2015. That means Wilson and Gautier might have crossed paths at LSU in the 2015 season. Gautier is clearly familiar with the state, which will be a big help when recruiting.
As of right now, the only positions that have not been accounted for are quarterbacks, tight ends, offensive line and defensive line. That leaves two coaching spots and four positions. Again, I believe Letson will more than likely coach the quarterbacks. He's done it before, it's just a natural fit.
Most special teams coordinators tend to also coach a position that doesn't have as many players, so it's quite possible that Hyman coaches the tight ends. That leaves the offensive and defensive line coaches.
Something else that you'll notice about most of the coaches is how affordable they are. Frank Wilson, Deron Wilson, Hyman and Thomas, will have their salaries pretty much paid for by UTSA for now. Letson was let go by CSU, so it's possible that it is paying his buyout. Hoefer was already in the building and Gautier is getting a pay raise as he goes from an off-field to on-field coaching position.
Former ODU head coach Bobby Wilder and his staff were fired. It's also likely that Brown will have his buyout paid for by ODU. McNeese might essentially be getting a football coaching staff for pennies on the dollar.
The bargain shopping for coaches is shrewd, and for an athletic program that's not exactly swimming in money, it's smart. Now that staff needs to follow through and produce on the field.
As good of a hire as Wilson might be, not all UTSA fans were happy with him, especially after he took shots at the Roadrunners in his introductory McNeese news conference. He never mentioned UTSA by name, and he complimented McNeese's facilities, fans and traditions, which were unlike his last school, he said.
Of course, how affordable or expensive, nice or evil, tall or short a coaching staff is, these fans ultimately want to see one thing: a winning product on Saturdays.
Best of luck to Wilson in his pursuit of those wins.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com