On Saturday night, McNeese's offense did more than enough to defeat Central Arkansas. But the defense and special teams let them down with way too many mistakes and the Bears sent McNeese back to Lake Charles with a 40-31 defeat.
There's a lot to unpack for the Cowboys, who currently sit second from the bottom in the Southland Conference with a 1-3 SLC record. So let's quickly get to "The good, the bad, and the ugly" from Saturday's game.
THE GOOD
The passing offense: Cody Orgeron passed for a career-high 344 yards and four touchdowns, the third-consecutive week he's established a career-best for passing yards. Cyron Sutton broke the single-game program record for receptions, finishing with 13 receptions for 156 yards and two scores. The Cowboys even targeted the tight ends twice. The two receptions for four yards and a touchdown between Louis Conerly and Dontay Hargrove was more production in one game than the tight ends had in the first five games combined. There are still some issues that I'll get to, but the passing game is night and day compared to the first few games of the season.
Cory McCoy and Cody Roscoe: The defense as a whole left a lot to be desired. But McCoy has shown his worth, leading the team in tackles on Saturday with 11 (two tackles for loss). He also picked off a pass on UCA's first play from scrimmage, which McNeese quickly turned into a touchdown. Roscoe, meanwhile, wreaked havoc in the Bears' backfield, racking up 2.5 sacks in the game. McCoy may be McNeese's best defensive back right now.
Third down offense: The Cowboys went 9-of-18 on third down. The 50 percent conversion rate was the best of the season, and the nine conversions were too. The offense has improved and a not so good Houston Baptist defense comes to town next week, allowing the possibility for more big numbers.
THE BAD
More questionable decisions: With McNeese down 40-31 and facing a 4th-and-8 for the UCA 22-yard line, Cowboy head coach Sterlin Gilbert elected to go for the first down instead of kicking the field goal. Now, field goals have been an adventure for the Cowboys this season, but they needed two scores anyway, and what would have been around a 38-yard field goal is about as likely as getting the eight yards needed for the first down.
Could it be a lack of trust in the kicking game? Sure. But in some late-game situations, Gilbert seems to want to take the harder road.
The passing defense: Despite intercepting UCA quarterback Breylin Smith twice, McNeese gave up a ton through the air, allowing the Bears to go 29-of-42 for 388 yards and four passing touchdowns. The game-winning score was a 78-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Tyler Hudson, and even Bears' backup Luke Hales got in on the action, throwing his only pass of the game for a 19-yard touchdown pass when Smith left the game with helmet issues.
McNeese is without Colby Burton for the season and Colby Richardson indefinitely. I don't know if Burton's absence is making the much of a difference. But HBU comes to town with one of the best passing offenses in the country. Not good for the Cowboys.
THE UGLY
Special teams: Losing 35 yards on a play because of a bad snap which leads to an opposing touchdown is catastrophic. Fumbling a kickoff return that the opposition turns into a field goal to extend their lead is also very bad. Long snapper Kyle Varnell is usually very dependable, but his high snap caused punter Bailey Raborn to have to go back and pick up the ball before being tackle at the McNeese 7-yard line. UCA wound up scoring a touchdown right after that. Later on in the game, J'Cobi Skinner got blasted returning a kick and UCA recovered his fumble. The Bears turned that into a field goal that extended their lead and helped seal the victory.
Pass protection: The passing game was really good, but giving up six sacks was not. Some sacks were on the offensive line, some were on Orgeron holding the ball too long (credit should also go to UCA's coverage making him hold the ball too long as well). But that, along with a pretty pedestrian run game, did its job negating some of the good the passing game had on Saturday night.
Time to see if the Cowboys can respond to a feisty HBU team next weekend.
