Two weeks ago, the McNeese men's basketball team was 0-3 in Southland Conference play after tough losses to Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas welcomed the Cowboys back from winter break.
Fast forward, and the Cowboys currently own the SLC's longest winning streak (four games) and are arguably one of the hottest teams in the conference. McNeese went from on the outside looking in at the top eight of the SLC to currently sitting in fifth place with its next two games against teams the Cowboys will be favored to beat.
Nothing is guaranteed, but if McNeese does win its next two games, they will be 6-3 in SLC play with the next game after that happening on Jan. 29 when Nicholls comes to town. That game could be a battle for fourth-place in the conference. Remember, the top four teams in the SLC get a first round bye in the SLC Tournament, while seeds 5-8 have to play on the first day. It's still early in the season, and that Nicholls game will represent the halfway point of the season for McNeese, but it's good to see just how far the Cowboys have progressed in just two weeks.
Another aspect of how McNeese has improved is its road performances. Yes, the Cowboys played a brutally tough road schedule to open the season, and they were competitive in quite a few of those games, but after an 0-7 road record to start the season, McNeese has won its last two road games. Just who did they beat on the road you ask? Only the defending Southland Conference Tournament champions (Abilene Christian) and the team picked to win the SLC in the conference's preseason poll (New Orleans).
Another break in McNeese's favor is the latter half of its schedule. The current top three in the SLC is Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, and Sam Houston State, and the Cowboys won't have to see any of them in the second half of conference play. Instead, those teams will be replaced by the first of two games against rival Lamar, McNeese's lone game this season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and the second game of the season against Northwestern State. The combined SLC records of SFA, ACU, and SHSU are 17-4. Meanwhile, the combined SLC records of Lamar, TAMU-CC, and Northwestern State are 10-13. A huge difference between having to play the cream of the SLC crop twice and playing three average teams.
This McNeese team definitely isn't perfect, and that's another reason to be excited about them. I definitely believe that they have another level they can reach and if they do, it will be scary for the rest of the conference. Defensively, the Cowboys are starting to lock down, having only allowed an average of 54 points in McNeese's last two games.
Against New Orleans, McNeese struggled giving up midrange jumpers, particularly along the baseline. So Cowboys head coach Heath Schroyer switched things up and ran a 1-3-1 zone against the Privateers. That stymied UNO and helped McNeese go on a 17-0 run that effectively sealed the victory for the Cowboys.
Offensively, McNeese is still trying to figure things out, but the insertion of Myles Hutchinson into the lineup as starting point guard has been a major help. Hutchinson brings the ball up the court most of the time, which has allowed A.J. Lawson to work off the ball more, and he seems more comfortable. The Cowboys have 32 assists in their past three games and Hutchinson has 11 of those assists as opposed to eight turnovers.
Lawson, Dru Kuxhausen, and Sha'markus Kennedy have seemingly formed a big three, at least scoring wise. Kennedy and Lawson have combined to win four SLC Player of the Week honors, while Kuxhausen is one of the best three-point shooters in the country. And the thing is, they're all different types of scorers, so it's hard to try and shut one option down without leaving at least one of the other two open. For instance, against New Orleans, Lawson only had nine points (all of them coming in the second half) but Kuxhausen and Kennedy combined for 39 points on 16-of-26 shooting.
Unless McNeese goes winless for the rest of the season, they will have statistically improved from a wins perspective with one more victory. Schroyer deserves a ton of credit for this turnaround in his second season at McNeese. He said he'd turn the program around, and he's in the midst of said turnaround right now.
The H&HP Complex is home to the men's basketball team with the best attendance in the SLC and the third-best in the state of Louisiana. The new car smell of the arena deserves credit, but Schroyer deserves just as much, if not more.
Hopefully the best is yet to come for these Cowboys.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com