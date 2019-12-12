With the McNeese State football season almost a month past its conclusion, it's time to look forward to 2020.
I guess you could call it a 2020 vision. Yes, I'll be here all night.
Last week I looked at what the offense could look like going into spring practice. This week I will dissect the returners on defense and special teams.
As it was last week, I'm not getting into hypotheticals. I know there will be players who transfer in from junior college and four-year institutions, and transfer out. There will also be a complete signing class between who the Cowboys sign in December for the early signing period and in February.
I'm not accounting for those yet because no pen has been put to paper for signatures. When a player is officially announced as being on or off the team, I will acknowledge it then. In the meantime, I'm going on what the roster is currently constructed of.
Defensive line
The linebacker group was the hardest hit unit on the defense, if not the entire team in 2018. This past season, that distinction goes to the defensive line. Defensive tackles Marval Bourgeois and Jonta Jones, along with defensive end and sack master Chris Livings, are all gone due to graduation. Marcus Foster also departs the team, but being honest, he didn't have the effect that Bourgeois, Jones and Livings had.
The standout among the returning defensive linemen is Cody Roscoe, who will be a senior. The Houston native finished the season with nine sacks, his most productive season.
The other linemen in the rotation who should see an uptick in playing time next season are Camron Peterson, C.J. Semien, Tyrique Gibson and Damien DeGruy. Stephen Conerly will be a junior and could take over the nose tackle spot vacated by Jones. Kaleb Wenson, Earenest Grayson, Logan Sonnier and Arthur Lott will all be redshirt freshmen and could also have a chance to prove they have earned playing time.
Linebacker
The lone loss is Justin Jackson, who was at McNeese for one season as a graduate transfer. Otherwise, linebacker should be one of the more stable positions going into 2020.
Three of the top six leading tacklers — Kody Fulp, Kordell Williams, and Carlos Scott — from the 2019 season should return. Scott dealt with injuries that limited his play over the second half of the season. That allowed Andrew Hyacinth to get more playing time. He filled in admirably. Iowa's Darius Daniels should also return from a gruesome leg injury he suffered early in the season.
Younger players such as redshirt freshman Jake LaFleur and sophomores Tyrell Flugence, Brayden Adams and Eric Rene will also have a shot in the spring to move up the depth chart.
Defensive back
The biggest thing to happen to the secondary will no doubt be the addition of cornerback Colby Burton, who suffered an ankle injury in the season opener against Southern University, on the first drive of the game no less. He, along with Darion Dunn, should give the Cowboys one of the top duos in the Southland Conference, if not all of Football Championship Subdivision.
Burton's re-entry to the secondary will allow Andre Sam to move back to safety, where he's more comfortable. Colby Richardson should also return from injury, which would give McNeese a formidable trio at the cornerback position.
The Cowboys were thin at corner to end the season, and I know they've offered plenty of high school and junior college kids to come in and strengthen the depth. But if the current guys can stay healthy, they should be quite good. LaGrange graduate Anthony Johnson could also play a factor at corner.
Cory McCoy will be a senior and proved his worth as a safety. The big question will be, who will replace Jovon Burriss, who graduated?
Sam could be a candidate, along with Gabe Foster and Enos Lewis.
All in all, I think the back seven could be elite if they all return and can stay relatively healthy. If the front four on the defensive line can catch up, the defense as a whole could do some real damage.
Special Teams
Bailey Raborn will be the punter and possibly remain the kickoff specialist. He ended the season as the placekicker because none of the other kickers could consistently make kicks in games. Noah Anderson, Eric Martin and Kade Dixon will return and look to lighten Raborn's heavy load. At the least, Dixon has proven to be a solid holder. Trey Vondenstein and Chandler Perer will battle for the snapping duties.
As far as the return game goes, it wouldn't shock me if Cyron Sutton is the punt returner. He can be a bit of a roller-coaster ride back there, but occasionally, he will break off a long return and that makes the ride worth it.
On kick return, D'Andre Hicks and Mason Pierce returned kickoffs for a touchdown and I think those two should be the ones to get the first crack at it in 2020. Andrew Croker also returned kicks, and he was OK, but nothing to write home about.
So that's it for my way-too-early 2020 preview. Next week, Ill probably take a look at some football or recruiting. Or maybe how the basketball teams look ahead of conference play starting. Stay tuned.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com